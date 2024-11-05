DeAndre Hopkins Offers Bold Comparison for New Partnership With Patrick Mahomes
DeAndre Hopkins had his first big performance for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football this week. The veteran wideout, acquired a week ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, caught eight passes for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was critical in KC's efforts to stay undefeated and looked every bit the part of a player who could play a huge role in helping the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in a row now that he's gotten time to acclimate to Andy Reid's offense.
Hopkins himself is already feeling great about his new connection with Mahomes, at the very least. The wideout posted a picture that made a bold comparison of what their new partnership can be: at the level of Tom Brady and Randy Moss.
The Brady-to-Moss connection is the greatest example in NFL history of a player thought past his prime reaching even greater heights than ever before due to a scenery change. The New England Patriots acquired Moss ahead of the 2007 season for cheap because the football world thought the all-world wideout had his best days behind him. That obviously wasn't the case as Moss would go on to set an NFL record for most receiving touchdowns in a season and was the top option in the best offense in league history to that point.
Hopkins was acquired a bit too late to make the same statistical impact as Moss but he clearly believes he can be a similar level of difference-maker for the Chiefs' offense. And hopes this story ends better than that of Brady and Moss, who never managed to win a ring together.