Deion Sanders Explains Why Shedeur Is Best QB in NFL Draft Class

The Colorado coach joined First Take on Friday.

The No. 1 quarterback on Deion Sanders's big board will come as no surprise to anyone, but the Colorado coach was given another opportunity to explain why he believes his son Shedeur is at the top of the class while appearing on First Take on Friday morning.

"He's had seven different offensive coordinators and a line that was always criticized but he still stood and delivered," Sanders said of his son. "I think he's the best one for the job for any city and he's the most equipped."

Sanders went on to say that a lot of times NFL teams take quarterbacks from elite college teams and that's not conducive to their professional success.

"He's never had the best, of but he's made the best of. So I think he's the most qualified by fair," Sanders said.

Deion can cut a mean promo and Shedeur is an elite talent with a super high ceiling. On the other hand, last year's Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter caught passes for the Buffaloes last season and will also hear his name very early in the draft, so if that's not the "best of" it's certainly not a situation to make chicken salad from.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

