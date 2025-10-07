Deion Sanders's Son Calls Jaguars Coach's Travis Hunter Claim a 'Lie'
Former two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning raised eyebrows on the ManningCast during the Jaguars' 31-28 victory over the Chiefs when he recalled something that Jacksonville coach Liam Coen had told him about two-way star Travis Hunter's practice routine during his college days.
"...I talked to Liam Coen," Manning said. "They said that when he was at Colorado, he practiced zero with the offense. He only practiced defense. They just kind of had a special system where they had signals. The coach would just signal the formation to him and then signal the route to him. So he just, like, improvised.
"He went out there and winged it as a receiver. So he's still learning right now how to be a receiver."
Well, some in the Colorado Buffaloes' camp, specifically Deion Sanders's son Deion Sanders Jr., caught wind of Coen's practice assertion through Manning, and pushed back against it.
Sanders Jr., who runs the company Well Off Media, which provides Buffaloes fans with behind-the-scenes footage of Colorado football, went on to repost another tweet showing footage of Hunter's receiver reps at Colorado.
Darius Sanders (no relation to Deion), owner of Reach The People Media and a key storyteller of the Sanders family and the Buffaloes, also cited "hundreds of videos" that he had posted which refuted Coen's claim.
Perhaps by saying this, Coen was simply attempting to take some of the heat off of Hunter in regards to his limited production thus far as a receiver? At any rate, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft did a fine job of that himself on Monday night. Hunter had three receptions for 64 yards receiving, including a big, 44-yard catch that set up a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.