Deion Sanders Reportedly Has 'Strong Interest' in One NFL Head Coaching Job
While Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has previously shot down rumors of him leaving the Boulder to jump to the NFL, a new report from the Las Vegas Review Journal indicates that he may have an interest in one particular head coaching vacancy.
"Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has his eyes on the [Las Vegas] Raiders’ coaching job," wrote reporter Vincent Bonsignore on Saturday morning, citing sources. "The [source] indicated that NFL-connected associates of Sanders reached out to the Raiders to express Sanders’ interest in the opening."
The Raiders recently fired both head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco this week, making way for a revamp of their football operations.
The 57-year-old head coach recently told Good Morning America that while he loves coaching at Colorado, the "only way" he'd consider making the jump to the NFL would be if he could coach his sons. A noteworthy reason, given that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is among those playing a prominent role in Vegas' search.
Get this: Brady has a longstanding relationship with Sanders' son, Shedeur, who is considered to be among the top prospects in April's draft. The quarterback has previously trained with Brady and even signed an NIL deal with TB12 back in 2022.
The Raiders hold the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft, meaning that if they were to hire Deion, they'd likely need to move their way up the board to guarantee a reunion with Shedeur.
This is, of course, all a pipedream for now—as Bonsignore noted in his report that it's "unclear" whether there is mutual interest in Sanders on Las Vegas' end.
The Raiders have already interviewed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for the vacant position—and plan to interview former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and former Jets head coach Robert Saleh this week.