Video Resurfaces of Deion Sanders Asking Antonio Pierce, Raiders to Draft His Sons
As rumors swirl around Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and a potential move to the NFL, as well as chatter about possible NFL draft destinations for his son and star quarterback Shedeur, a viral video of the elder Sanders asking Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce to draft his sons has resurfaced on social media.
Sanders and Pierce were among the high-profile guests at a Las Vegas pop-up for the famed eatery Rao's during the week of the Super Bowl in February of 2024.
At one point, Sanders turned to Pierce and, with a smile, told him his NFL draft request.
"Now, I just need you to do one thing," Sanders said. "I need you to draft those Sanders boys next year."
"Where they at?!" Pierce exclaimed.
Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and coach of his two sons Shedeur and Shilo on the Buffaloes, has not been shy about making his opinions on their possible draft destinations known.
During an appearance on FS1's Speak in November, Sanders admitted he would "privately" stop some teams from drafting Shedeur, projected to be the top QB in the 2025 class, if he doesn't approve of the club's set-up.
Shedeur Sanders added to the Raiders buzz by sharing a video of the franchise's Allegiant Stadium on Friday,
And, while it's hard to surmise anything with the draft so far away and true desires unknown, the breadcrumbs from the Sanders camp, between last year and this year, would seem to indicate that the Raiders are not considered a "wrong team" in the eyes of the elder Sanders.
Las Vegas (2–10) is currently in line for the No. 2 pick in the draft.