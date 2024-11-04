Demarcus Robinson’s Wild One-Handed TD Grab Gives Rams Stunning Walk-Off Win
Demarcus Robinson just made the catch of the NFL season so far.
The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks played a rugged, often ugly divisional matchup on Sunday and it wound up going to overtime tied 20–20. After the Rams stopped the Seahawks on fourth-and-1 from LA's 16-yard line on their opening drive, the Rams had a chance to win it. And they did.
L.A. drove the ball to Seattle's 39-yard line and on second-and-6, Matthew Stafford dropped back, rolled to his left, and heaved an absolute dime to Robinson, who was blanketed in coverage by Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen. He caught it anyway.
Robinson and Woolen were right next to each other running full speed. The receiver wasn't what anyone would call open. But he reached his right arm up and secured the ball with a one-handed snag as he was falling down. The catch gave the Rams a 26–20 overtime win. It was an absolutely ridiculous reception.
That is one of the best game-winning catches you will ever see.
Here's another look.
That play also meant so much to the Rams' season. They're now 4-4, appear to finally be getting healthy, and sit in second place in the NFC West, a half-game behind the Arizona Cardinals.