It’s Anyone’s Year to Win the Super Bowl, Including the Broncos
I’ll get to my point because it will surely trigger several counterarguments and a few “this guy is horrible at his job” comments. And if I keep stalling, I might stop believing in my take because it was tough to process what transpired during a bonkers Sunday Night Football matchup that somehow we’re all thankful for not getting flexed out.
But here goes my take, which shouldn’t be so controversial for a team that just improved to 10–2: It’s time to start accepting that Bo Nix and the Broncos can win the Super Bowl this season.
With that being said, let’s pause for the angry reactions. Nix isn’t a superstar quarterback. Denver doesn’t have a star receiver. The Broncos barely beat the Commanders and many other losing teams.
Yes, the Broncos had plenty of trouble in Sunday night’s 27–26 overtime win vs. Marcus Mariota and the Commanders. (And maybe some assistance from poor officiating.) But let’s stay on topic because the Broncos again found a way to handle business and gained control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC (at least for one night because the Patriots host the Giants on Monday night). For all of his flaws, Nix still put together a five-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to open the extra period. This team is the real deal because of a championship-caliber defense, a knack for finding ways to win, and most importantly, it’s anyone’s year to win it all.
Let me attempt to turn more doubters into believers, starting by listing which teams have a better shot than Denver of winning the Super Bowl because I’m having trouble finding one. It’s really an even playing field, especially after a chaotic week filled with upsets. But let’s rattle off the real contenders if we’re sticking to labels and what we learned in previous seasons. Now, remember it can’t be the No. 1-seeded Bears because they, too, were called pretenders.
Oh, the Chiefs are the choice? The 10th seed in the AFC, really? What about the Patriots, who have the same 10–2 record as the Broncos? Well, it can’t be them because they supposedly have a cupcake schedule and surely will be exposed at some point.
O.K., the choice has to be the Rams, right? You know, the team that just lost to the Panthers, a 10-point underdog. It wouldn’t be fair to give Los Angeles a pass for losing to Carolina and criticizing Denver for keeping it close against Washington, Las Vegas, Tennessee and the two New York teams. The Rams also lost at home to an injury depleted 49ers team in Week 5. More credit needs to be given for handling business against teams you’re supposed to beat. The Broncos’ two losses were against the Colts and Chargers, a pair of 8–4 teams holding AFC wild-card spots.
Maybe the Broncos should be the new betting favorites to win Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara. Although no team wants that honor right now after the Rams, Eagles and Chiefs lost in consecutive weeks after being given the best odds to win it all.
But I get why it’s hard to believe in Denver. I’ve used all the common excuses to discredit the Broncos at some point this season. After all the upsets that occurred in Week 13, I’m done being a nonbeliever because Denver at least has one constant strength in a year filled with surprises. The Broncos’ stout defense will likely show up for every game day, like Sunday night, when Nix had a horrific fourth quarter. Edge rusher Nik Bonitto batted Mariota’s pass on a potential game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.
The Broncos have a nine-game winning streak because they have a sure-thing defense and stellar coaching from Sean Payton and his staff, including defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Again, why not Denver to hoist the Lombardi trophy? We need to stop with the excuse of them not having a superstar quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes might not even be in the postseason. Justin Herbert might have to play one-handed to not let the Chargers fade from the playoff picture. Lamar Jackson hasn’t been his usual self most of this season, especially since coming back from his hamstring injury. And the Texans’ stout defense shared the blueprint for beating Josh Allen.
Nix might not be as consistent as New England’s Drake Maye, but there’s no denying his flashes often show a high ceiling. Nix had a jaw-dropping touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton just before halftime, keeping his knee one inch away from the grass before unleashing his 11-yard rocket. Payton nearly couldn’t contain himself when asked about Nix’s highlight play during his halftime interview. However, being a former TV analyst, Payton knew he didn’t have much time to send a message to the doubters, instead praising his second-year quarterback for his strength of keeping plays alive.
It’s time to put aside what we know because no one knows anything this season, which should have been obvious after the Packers, Cowboys, Bengals and Bears all won during the holiday slate. But if it helps the doubters feel better, the Broncos don’t have the best odds to win it all because it’s anyone's year to win the Super Bowl. Accept that and buckle up for more chaotic games like the one that transpired Sunday night.