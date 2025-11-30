Details of Aaron Rodgers’s Wrist Injury Revealed Ahead of Steelers–Bills Game
Aaron Rodgers is set to start vs. the Bills on Sunday after he missed last weekend’s contest against the Bears because of a wrist injury. However, based on a new report on Sunday about the severity of his wrist injury, it seems that the quarterback is pushing through the injury to play.
Rodgers was “adamant” about playing on Sunday despite having “several broken bones” in his left wrist, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. One of the broken bones is described as being a “more consequential break that can only happen with significant force.”
There was a chance Rodgers could’ve started last weekend vs. the Bears, but ultimately coach Mike Tomlin called the decision to bench the quarterback a “prudent play” for the team. They didn’t want to rush his recovery.
The quarterback, who turns 42 on Tuesday, did still register two full practices this week leading up to the Week 13 matchup. He’s good enough to start in the game.
The Steelers head into the game with a lot of pressure on them. Pittsburgh regained the AFC North lead with the Ravens losing to the Bengals on Thanksgiving. A win for the Steelers would help them hold onto that top spot while heading into the final weeks of the season.
Through 10 games this season, Rodgers has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,969 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.