Devin McCourty Had the Perfect Answer to Patriots Rookie Taking His Old Jersey Number

New England's longtime captain wore No. 32 for the entirety of his career in Foxborough.

McCourty wore No. 32 for the entirety of his career in New England. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots assigned their rookie draft class jersey numbers on Tuesday afternoon and as ESPN's Mike Reiss pointed out, second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson will be wearing No. 32—the same digits as longtime captain Devin McCourty.

Aside from Tom Brady's No. 12 jersey, which was retired last offseason at ceremony inside Gillette Stadium, New England has continued to keep some pretty prominent digits—a la Rob Gronkowski's No. 87 and Julian Edelman's No. 11—in rotation, so McCourty certainly shouldn't feel slighted.

And clearly, he doesn't. Less than an hour after the announcement, the three-time All-Pro defensive back quipped on X (formerly Twitter) with the perfect response:

"Can't wait to see real speed in that 32 jersey," he wrote.

While Henderson—a 4.43-second 40-yard dash running three-down back—is known for his explosiveness, the word "speed" was never prominent on McCourty's scouting reports.

Instead, the cornerback-turned-safety was more of a center fielder in the defensive backfield, whose instinctual presence and leadership helped New England win three Super Bowls over the course of his 13-year career.

Who needs speed, anyway?

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

