Dion Dawkins Flagged for On-Field Skirmish in Latest Chapter of Heated Feud vs. Jets
Dion Dawkins pulled off the rare feat of being penalized between quarters.
With the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets tied at 20-20 after the third quarter came to a close, tensions between Dawkins and the entire Jets roster came to a boil.
As the MetLife Stadium operator turned out the lights between the third and fourth quarters, the Jets' defense and Bills' offense got into a scuffle. Dawkins and Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams appeared to be in the middle of it.
Video is below.
Not sure I've ever seen someone get flagged between quarters and in the dark. See something new every day.
Dawkins has a long history of issues with the Jets, dating back to last year when he ended up in a postgame fight with New York's players, with Micheal Clemons at the center of it. During the offseason, Dawkins ripped Clemons and said he hated the Jets during a podcast appearance.