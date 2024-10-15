SI

Dion Dawkins Flagged for On-Field Skirmish in Latest Chapter of Heated Feud vs. Jets

Ryan Phillips

Dawkins was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during the break between the third and fourth quarters.
Dion Dawkins pulled off the rare feat of being penalized between quarters.

With the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets tied at 20-20 after the third quarter came to a close, tensions between Dawkins and the entire Jets roster came to a boil.

As the MetLife Stadium operator turned out the lights between the third and fourth quarters, the Jets' defense and Bills' offense got into a scuffle. Dawkins and Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams appeared to be in the middle of it.

Video is below.

Not sure I've ever seen someone get flagged between quarters and in the dark. See something new every day.

Dawkins has a long history of issues with the Jets, dating back to last year when he ended up in a postgame fight with New York's players, with Micheal Clemons at the center of it. During the offseason, Dawkins ripped Clemons and said he hated the Jets during a podcast appearance.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

