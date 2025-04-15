Dolphins GM Shares Asking Price He'd 'Consider' For a Tyreek Hill Trade
Chris Grier doesn't sound like someone ready to trade his star wide receiver.
The Miami Dolphins general manager is currently trying to find a trade partner for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey but moving on from All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill will take much more.
When asked if moving Hill was a possibility, Grier named his price and it's astronomical. "That is not anything that we're pursuing," Grier said. "Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, we'll consider it."
Hill is one of Miami's key players and has been named first-team All-Pro in two of his three seasons there. He had a down year in 2024 by his standards though, catching 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. That was a huge drop from his numbers in 2022 when he had 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns, and 2023 when he had 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 scores.
The Dolphins acquired Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in March of 2022 in exchange for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks and a sixth-rounder.
The 31-year-old has $26.85 million in guaranteed money left on his contract heading into the 2025 season, with his 2026 season partially guaranteed. Hill will likely need a contract extension soon and it doesn't sound like Miami is considering letting him walk.