Dolphins Owner to Be 'Patient' With Mike McDaniel Despite Winless Start
The Dolphins lost to the Bills on Thursday Night Football this week, 31-21, to fall to 0-3 on the year. It's the worst start for Miami under Mike McDaniel and the first time the team has gone winless through the first three weeks of the year since 2019. The Dolphins played their best game of the year despite the loss to Buffalo but even so fans are wondering when McDaniel's seat might go from hot to scalding. Is his job security in jeopardy after such a terrible start to the 2025 campaign?
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the answer is no. Appearing on NFL Gameday Morning on Sunday, the insider reported Dolphins owner Stephen Ross still plans to approach McDaniel's job status with patience.
"Stephen Ross, the Dolphins owner, plans to be patient. Almost always in the past, in similar situations, he has been patient. I do not sense anything immenent with Mike McDaniel's job status. Mostly because Stephen Ross likes him, believes in him, and has invested in him. Gave him an extension. By the way McDaniel still has two years left worth more than $18 million coming up after this year.
"As far as what to look for, though, keep an eye on the locker room. If players suddenly stop playing for him... perhaps that could trigger some change."
It is basically the same sentiment Rapoport put out after the Dolphins' second loss of the year— Ross is invested, financially and emotionally, in seeing McDaniel succeed. He won't pull the plug hastily, and if he does it'll more likely be a reflection of what's going on inside the buildling rather than listening to outside noise. It seems that another loss has not changed Ross's view on the situation.
The wins have to start coming soon. But McDaniel isn't in danger yet.