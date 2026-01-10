Dolphins Request to Interview Don Shula’s Grandson, Chris, for Open Head Coach Job
Football is a family sport. Just ask the Shanahans. Or Harbaughs. Or the Watts. Or the Belichicks. Or the Mannings.
You get the point.
On the topic, the Dolphins may look to keep bloodlines going with their next coach. After parting ways with Mike McDaniel earlier this week, Miami has begun a new search for potential candidates, and according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team has requested to interview Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula—the son of former Bengals coach Dave Shula, the nephew of former Alabama coach and NFL assistant Mike Shula and, of course, the grandson of legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula.
Shula—Don, that is—coached the Dolphins from 1970 to ‘95 and won two Super Bowls with the club, including one that capped the NFL’s only undefeated season in history in 1972. A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Shula holds the NFL record for most total wins as a head coach (347) as well as the most regular-season wins (328).
As for his grandson, here’s a look at Chris Shula’s journey:
Who is Chris Shula? A look at the Dolphins coaching candidate
Shula attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale before heading to Miami (Ohio) to play linebacker for the RedHawks.
Following his collegiate playing career, Shula began coaching at Ball State and held several other stops before joining the Rams. He has been coaching under his former Miami (Ohio) teammate Sean McVay in Los Angeles since 2017.
Chris Shula coaching history
- Ball State: Linebackers coach (2010)
- Indiana: Graduate assistant (2011 to ‘13)
- John Carroll: Defensive coordinator (2014)
- San Diego Chargers: Defensive quality control coach (2015 to ‘16)
- Los Angeles Rams: Assistant linebackers coach (2017 to '18), outside linebackers coach (2019 to '20), linebackers coach (2021), pass game coordinator, defensive backs coach (2022), pass rush coordinator, linebackers coach (2023), defensive coordinator (2024 to present)
Shula is eligible to begin interviewing for head coach roles following the Rams’ wild-card matchup against the Panthers this weekend.