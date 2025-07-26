Dolphins Sign Two Defensive Backs Amid Litany of Injuries
The Miami Dolphins have been hit hard in their defensive backfield in recent days, and appear to be taking steps to correct that.
The Dolphins have agreed to deals with cornerbacks Mike HIlton and Jack Jones, according to Saturday morning reports from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Both contracts will reportedly last for one year.
Miami's reported moves come two days after an ACL tear to cornerback Artie Burns, and the same day as apparent injuries to cornerbacks BJ Adams and Kader Kohou.
Hilton, 31, has spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and four with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ole Miss product has won two AFC Defensive Player of the Week awards and started double-digit games each of the past two seasons.
Jones, 27, started 16 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. The former New England Patriot has turned four interceptions into touchdowns lifetime, a number matched by seven active players.
The Dolphins are scheduled to open their campaign on Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.