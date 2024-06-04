Tua Tagovailoa's Weight Loss Has Tyreek Hill Making Jokes
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been working on his weight the past few months since the NFL season ended, and his new figure has been a big topic of conversation at the team's mandatory minicamps.
Tagovailoa told reporters on Tuesday that he worked out a lot with a trainer and cut out all sugars in his new diet.
But, Tagovailoa's new appearance didn't stop his teammate Tyreek Hill from cracking some jokes while speaking to reporters.
"I’m not gonna lie, when I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl, I was kind of scared. He was fat as s---," Hill said, via the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad. "Is he taking Ozempic?"
Obviously Hill's joke isn't true, but it sparked some laughter at the minicamp.
Hill also discussed Tagovailoa's continuous contract negotiations. The wide receiver told reporters that he believes his quarterback "should've been paid" already.