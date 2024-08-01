Bevell Dishes on Tua Contract and His Personality Emerging
Miami Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell, as expected, says he's thrilled that Tua Tagovailoa received his contract extension, but he's keeping mum on the whole "Show Me The Money" deal.
The famous line from the movie "Jerry Maguire" is what Tua shouted to the fans before the start of practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Sunday, and Tua said afterward it came from a dare from Bevell.
"We'll just to keep moving on that one," Bevell said with a smile before practice Thursday. "No, Tua and I just joking around, and I don't know exactly where it came from, though. So I guess it can remain a mystery."
BEVELL TALKS ABOUT TUA'S PERSONALITY COMING OUT MORE
Bevell, however, did suggest he wasn't shocked that Tua did it because it's part of a development process away from the field.
"Well, Tua's got a great personality, and I'm super excited that in moments like that and I think the more that he's getting comfortable with who he is and and how he fits in, I think you're seeing starting to see a little bit more of his personality in some way," Bevell said. "So it's fun to see his personality come out."
"Yeah, I think so," the coach said. "And you know, he probably has been more of himself around his teammates, because it's a little more comfortable, but it's just fun to see him becoming that guy."
As for the four-year, $212 million contract that Tua signed, Bevell said he was glad to see his quarterback rewarded for his efforts.
"I was so happy for him, just really excited," Bevell said. "For the culmination of work that he's put in, and to be able to receive something like that was pretty special for him."