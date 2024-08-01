All Dolphins

Bevell Dishes on Tua Contract and His Personality Emerging

The Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach called Tua's extension "pretty special."

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa smiles while speaking with Dolphins quarterback coach Darrell Bevell before the start of the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa smiles while speaking with Dolphins quarterback coach Darrell Bevell before the start of the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022. / ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY
In this story:

Miami Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell, as expected, says he's thrilled that Tua Tagovailoa received his contract extension, but he's keeping mum on the whole "Show Me The Money" deal.

The famous line from the movie "Jerry Maguire" is what Tua shouted to the fans before the start of practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Sunday, and Tua said afterward it came from a dare from Bevell.

"We'll just to keep moving on that one," Bevell said with a smile before practice Thursday. "No, Tua and I just joking around, and I don't know exactly where it came from, though. So I guess it can remain a mystery."

BEVELL TALKS ABOUT TUA'S PERSONALITY COMING OUT MORE

Bevell, however, did suggest he wasn't shocked that Tua did it because it's part of a development process away from the field.

"Well, Tua's got a great personality, and I'm super excited that in moments like that and I think the more that he's getting comfortable with who he is and and how he fits in, I think you're seeing starting to see a little bit more of his personality in some way," Bevell said. "So it's fun to see his personality come out."

"Yeah, I think so," the coach said. "And you know, he probably has been more of himself around his teammates, because it's a little more comfortable, but it's just fun to see him becoming that guy."

As for the four-year, $212 million contract that Tua signed, Bevell said he was glad to see his quarterback rewarded for his efforts.

"I was so happy for him, just really excited," Bevell said. "For the culmination of work that he's put in, and to be able to receive something like that was pretty special for him."

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.