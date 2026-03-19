Ranking the Dolphins Positional Needs

The Miami Dolphins, if it already weren't apparent, are in rebuilding mode this offseason with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, the latest example being the trade of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

By maneuvering around the salary cap, the Dolphins have been able to sign a large number of free agents so far this offseason, but it's unrealistic to expect many of them — maybe even a few of them — to become major contributors for the team in 2026 and beyond.

It's clear when examining the roster and looking at all the positions that still need upgrades for the Dolphins to get where they want to get.

RANKING THE DOLPHINS NEEDS BY POSITION

1. EDGE DEFENDER

The signing of veteran Josh Uche in free agency has given the Dolphins a couple of edge defenders with pass-rushing ability, but the production simply wasn't there last year for either Uche or 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson. The most accomplished player in the group at the end of last season was Bradley Chubb and he's now with the Buffalo Bills. And it's not just pass rushers the Dolphins need at defensive end, but bigger body types who can hold up against the run. That guy just isn't on the roster right now.

2. SAFETY

Barring the Dolphins re-signing either Ashtyn Davis or Ifeatu Melifonwu, we're looking at an overhaul here after Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to the New York Jets. The Dolphins did sign former second-round pick Lonnie Johnson Jr. in free agency and Dante Trader Jr. showed promise as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2025, but there are no clear answers here.

5. CORNERBACK

The Dolphins really have stocked up on cornerbacks this offseason and they're hoping one of their signings unlocks his potential or Storm Duck and/or JuJu Brents can bounce back from their 2025 season-ending injuries. But the bottom line is there's no proven commodity on the roster at cornerback with Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones both unrestricted free agents.

4. WIDE RECEIVER

The Internet memes and jokes have not been kind to the remaining Dolphins wide receivers since Waddle was traded for a first-round pick and more, but it's probably a slight exaggeration. No, this is not a great group, but free agents Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert have had some success in the NFL, which is why we wouldn't put this group at the top even after the departures of Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Dee Eskridge, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

5. INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

The Dolphins gave themselves another competitor for a starting spot by signing former Chargers backup Jamaree Salyer, but the rest of the group includes 2025 second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea coming off a bad rookie season and Andrew Meyer, whose limited NFL experience has come at center. Upgrades badly are needed here.

6. TIGHT END

The move to re-sign Greg Dulcich has been universally praised because of the promise he showed as a pass-catching option last season and newcomer Ben Sims figures to replace Julian Hill in the blocking tight end role. The Dolphins don't have Darren Waller anymore, which is why this group isn't farther down the list.

7. LINEBACKER

The Dolphins are in decent shape here compared with other positions with Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson returning and Willie Gay Jr. having re-signed. Who'll line up next to Brooks and Dodson remains to be determined, however.

8. INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

After re-signing Matthew Butler, the Dolphins now will have five of their six defensive tackles back from last season, the only exception being Benito Jones. That said, the team still could use a pass-rushing presence at this position to help out Zach Sieler if 2025 rookie Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers can provide that next season.

9. OFFENSIVE TACKLE

This spot was solidified once Austin Jackson agreed to restructure his contract and Charlie Heck was signed as a swing tackle to replace Larry Borom, who left in free agency. This very well could end up being Jackson's final season with the team, so a tackle will have to be procured at some point, but it's not a major priority for 2026.

10. RUNNING BACK

Unless the Dolphins get a trade offer too good to refuse, the Dolphins are set here with De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II. We could add fullback here now that Alec Ingold has left and signed with the L.A. Chargers, but the Dolphins might not even use a fullback anymore and instead go with more two-tight end formations.

11. QUARTERBACK

The signing of Malik Willis in free agency should have provided the answer at quarterback for at least the next two years, though this position absolutely could be revisited in the draft in 2027 if Willis flops in his first season as the Dolphins starter. Quinn Ewers figures to land as the backup, so the only question should be who'll wind up being the third quarterback.

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