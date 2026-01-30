Dolphins to Hire Ex-Broncos Head Coach As Quarterbacks Coach

The Dolphins are reportedly turning to an ex-NFL head coach to help turn around their quarterback room.

Miami is hiring Nathaniel Hackett as its new quarterbacks coach, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Hackett, 46, worked as a defensive analyst for the Packers in 2025. He is known for his long association with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, having worked as an offensive coordinator with him both in Green Bay and with the Jets.

In 2022, the Broncos hired Hackett as their head coach, a disastrous decision compounded by the team’s ill-fated acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver fired Hackett on Dec. 26 of that year with a career record of 4-11; Wilson wound up producing his worst statistical season to date.

Hackett’s reported new role was occupied by NFL veteran Darrell Bevell in 2025. The Dolphins fired coach Mike McDaniel, now the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, on Jan. 8.

Miami finished in the bottom quarter of the NFL in passing yardage in ‘25 and threw 18 interceptions, tied for third-worst in the league behind the Vikings and Raiders.

