Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: O-line, Chop, Berrios, and More
Part 2 of an SI Fan Nation Dolphins weekend mailbag:
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):
Hi Alain, I know you've stated that you're not too concerned with the O-line, but I think it's betting a whole season on not much talent and a whole lot of hope (from Miami execs, not you). Question: Besides Armstead, how many on the O-line are top 10 at their position?
Hey Jason, the answer is zero, though if you want to go by the Pro Football Focus grades, Aaron Brewer was their 11th-ranked center last season, so he’s pretty close. But, again, the whole of the line can be better than the sum of its parts.
From Geoffrey (@Geoffrey641181):
With both Chubb and Phillips likely to be absent for the start of the season and the often stated concerns of Chop and Mo Kamara being capable of setting the edge on running plays, what is the likelihood of the defensive coaches adopting an alternative strategy? For example, using lengthier DTs like Sieler and Jon Harris to set the edge?
Hey Geoffrey, I like your thinking outside the box, but don’t forget about Shaq Barrett in all of this. We don’t know exactly yet what new DC Anthony Weaver intends to do, but rest assured that if setting the edge with the rookies becomes a problem, they won’t be exposed and be allowed to become a liability for the Dolphins.
From Sportscritic0277 (@angryphinsfan77):
What is the Dolphins plan if there's no Tua?
This is a question clearly for 2025 and beyond, and this is where I point out that it’s a fact that there’s a quality veteran or two who become available every offseason, all the while looking for that one guy who can be the long-term answer if the Dolphins decide that Tua can’t get them where they want to go. It’s really not that complicated.
From Shaun Braley (@shaunbraley):
Who from this FA and draft class will have the greatest impact on offense and defense this season?
Hey Shaun, not sure if you mean rookie FA or veteran FA, but I’ll go with Chop Robinson on defense and Kendall Fuller as the veteran free agent, and on offense it would be Jaylen Wright among the rookies and Odell Beckham Jr. among the veteran free agents.
From FinsUpMass (@paulbdotcom):
Was Wilkins a non-fit in our new defensive coordinators scheme or just too expensive? In what ways will the scheme be different?
Hey Paul, all questions about the scheme need to wait for a bit until we actually see the Dolphins on the field because all we know is that Anthony Weaver will use some combination of the Ravens defense from last year (multiple looks, lot of disguising) with some of his own wrinkles. As for Wilkins, yeah, this was a matter of the Dolphins not wanting to pay that kind of money for a defensive tackle more than scheme fit.
From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):
When NFL players make huge salaries, they are limiting their teammates’ salaries. How does that play in the locker room? Is there jealousy? Why would the NFLPA aim to maximize individual salaries when it adversely affects the majority of their members?
Hey Mark, the other way to look at it is that a higher salary for your teammate means a higher salary for you when your new contract arrives, so I think the overwhelming majority of players are happy when somebody gets a massive contract and don’t look at it like it could negatively impact their team.
From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):
Hello Alain, looks like the Dolphins schedule is once again slanted with the hardest games late and on the road. Can the Dolphins do anything to impress those first two months or will any success be taken for granted as everyone waits for them to crash at the end?
Hey Ricardo, this is a very fair question, but I think there will be skepticism as the final six-game stretch arrives unless the Dolphins are dominant and have good success in their earlier road challenges — at Seattle, at Buffalo, at Rams. If that doesn’t happen, yeah, get ready to hear a lot of, “Yeah, Dolphins are 8-3, big whoop, now let’s see them actually get it done in December.”
From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):
Hi Alain, With June 1 not far off and they'll get the money from X, what do you think the chances of Simmons and Risner signing are?
Hey Bob, I wouldn’t count on either of those things happening. I think the Dolphins are comfortable with what they have on the offensive line and I think Simmons will be too pricey for their taste and will wind up somewhere else.
From Christopher Roge (@christopherroge):
We know the Dolphins defense was bad during Marino's prime. But was it historically bad? I blame the inability to field even a marginal defense for Marino not getting his rings but am willing to let facts shape my opinion.
Hey Christopher, no, the Dolphins defenses were not historically bad. Not even close to it. The lowest defensive ranking (in terms of yards allowed) for the Dolphins during Marino’s 17 seasons was 26th. The defense also was in the top 10 five times, including Marino’s rookie year in 1983 and his final two seasons in 1998 and 1999. So, no, it wasn’t strictly the defense that kept Marino from getting a Super Bowl ring. There were factors all over the team and Marino wasn’t entirely blame-less, either.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
Do you think the Dolphins start the season with Chop Robinson on the end?
Hey Mark, I think the Dolphins will start the season with Chop Robinson as a situational pass rusher. I think Shaq Barrett definitely will be one of the edge defender starters and the other starters, but the other spot is to be determined.
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
How you feeling about the Dolphins schedule this season? Have you spotted any things of major concern?
Hey Ed, yeah, the thing of major concern is the finishing six-game stretch of at Green Bay, Jets at home, at Houston, San Francisco at home, at Cleveland, at Jets. That is a tough ending stretch for a team that’s not finished well in recent years.
From Chris Bustin (@Chris Bustin13):
Hey Alain, what leg does Tua have to stand on for a possible holdout? His God-awful record against winning teams? His lackluster performances on the road? His pooping the bed every December? His propensity for interceptions when forced to throw outside of the numbers? Thanks!
Hey Chris, couple of things here: First, there’s no such thing as holding out if we don’t show up for all the offseason program events because that is voluntary. But to address the other issue, the leg that Tua has to stand on is leading the NFL in passer rating in 2022, leading the NFL in passing yardage in 2023, being named the AFC Pro Bowl starter in 2023, and quarterbacking the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL. That’s what his representation is going to be emphasizing to the Dolphins.
From Rico’s RoughNecks (@TheFin22):
Purely for fun, what’s your bets for the following (per Vegas Odds). Tua Passing TDs O/U 25.5; Tyreek Receiving Yds O/U 1375; Dolphins wins O/U 9.5
Hey Rico, I think at this time, based on what we’ve seen the past couple of years, you have to go over, over, over.
From Fil (@FillKollin):
Do you see Berrios remaining our return specialist? Never really seen him break one for us and we have young/blistering speed? With the rule change, should we pivot? Love the blogs champ.
Hey Fil, first off, much thanks. My best guess is that Berrios will remain the punt returner because he’s very dependable and usually maximizes the return even if he doesn’t break the long one. I would expect the Dolphins to use one of their speedsters, maybe rookie Jaylen Wright, as the kickoff returner because of the new rules. But in saying that, I also will point out that Berrios, while he had no long return for the Dolphins last season, did lead the NFL in kickoff return average in 2021 while he was with the New York Jets.
