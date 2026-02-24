2026 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Live Updates, Reports, Rumors, and More

The 2026 NFL offseason is officially in full swing. The scouting combine is underway, teams can re-sign or extend their own free agents, and the window to apply either franchise or transition tags on players remains open through Tuesday, March 3.

You can check out Sports Illustrated’s full explainer on the tags here, but to summarize, clubs can assign one player per offseason either a “franchise” or “transition” tag—which essentially gives the player a one-year, fully guaranteed deal for the upcoming season while giving both sides extra time to work out a long-term contract extension.

Last season, only two players in only two players in Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and Chiefs guard Trey Smith received the franchise tag—and both eventually reached long-term deals with their respective clubs. Here’s a look back at how many players have been tagged in each of the last five seasons:

Franchise, transition tags used since 2021:

Year No. of Players Tagged Players Tagged 2025 2 - WR Tee Higgins, Bengals

- OL Trey Smith, Chiefs 2024 9 - LB Josh Hines-Allen, Jaguars

- LB Brian Burns, Panthers

- S Kyle Dugger, Patriots (transition)

- WR Tee Higgins, Bengals

- CB Jaylon Johnson, Bears

- DT Justin Madubuike, Ravens

- WR Michael Pittman, Colts

- CB La’Jarius Sneed, Chiefs

- S Antoine Winfield, Buccaneers 2023 6 - RB Saquon Barkley, Giants

- TE Evan Engram, Jaguars

- QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

- RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders

- DT Daron Payne, Commanders

- RB Tony Pollard, Cowboys 2022 8 - WR Davante Adams, Packers

- S Jessie Bates III, Bengals

- OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs

- TE Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

- WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

- TE David Njoku, Browns

- OT Cam Robinson, Jaguars

- TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys 2021 10 - WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

- S Marcus Maye, Jets

- OT Taylor Moton, Panthers

- QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys

- WR Allen Robinson, Bears

- OT Cam Robinson, Jaguars

- G Brandon Scherff, Washington

- S Justin Simmons, Broncos

- DL Leonard Williams, Giants

- S Marcus Williams, Saints

So far, two teams have confirmed they're using the tag, while several others are still weighing their options. Here’s a roundup of the latest news, rumors, reports, and more from around the league as teams finalize their plans for the 2026 NFL season.

Feb. 24: Jets to use either franchise or transition tag on RB Breece Hall if they can’t get deal done

Breece Hall is likely to remain in New York in 2026. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jets general manager Darren Mougey told reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday that if the team can’t get a deal done with running back Breece Hall before the Mar. 3 deadline, that they’ll use either the franchise or transition tag on him.

Hall was selected by New York with the 36th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025.

Feb. 23: Falcons place franchise tag on TE Kyle Pitts, with “hope” of working out long-term deal

Kyle Pitts is staying in Atlanta. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Pitts is staying in Atlanta. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are placing the franchise tag on their former first-round pick.

“The hope is to work out a long-term deal rather than the tag,” Rapoport added. “The two sides have until July to do it.”

Pitts, 25, tallied highs in both receptions (88) and touchdowns (5) in 2025 while earning a second-team All-Pro nod. The projected franchise tag value for tight ends in 2026 is $16.3 million,per OverTheCap.

Feb. 23: Cowboys leaning towards franchise tagging WR George Pickens

George Pickens was traded to the Cowboys last offseason. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told reporters at the NFL combine on Monday that the team plans to place the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens within the next week, adding that they “think the world of him,” and want him to remain in Dallas.

With Pickens now locked up for at least 2026, the club has more time to negotiate a long-term deal with the pass catcher. That being said, Jones would not put a timeline on a potential pact getting done.

Pickens tallied career-highs in receptions (93), yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9) in 2025 while earning both second-team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection.

Feb. 17: Seahawks ‘unlikely’ to place franchise tag on RB Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that the Seahawks are “unlikely” to tag running back Kenneth Walker, citing Seattle's “Super Bowl tax costs.”

The team has multiple unrestricted free agents that they would like to retain heading into next season, including—among others—safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Josh Jobe, pass rusher Boye Mafe, and cornerback Tariq Woolen.

