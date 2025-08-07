3 Storylines for Dolphins-Bears Joint Practice
This week, the Miami Dolphins will get their first real test of the 2025 season.
The Dolphins have arrived in Chicago for their first joint practice and preseason game, which should give fans a chance to get a genuine first impression of the team's progress this offseason. Joint practice is on Friday, and the team’s preseason bout with the Bears is Sunday.
Joint practices are actually the best evaluation tool we have this time of year. Preseason games feature vanilla game plans, and few starters suit up — it’s so far removed from regular-season football.
However, joint practice sessions usually include most starters, which also allows coaches to call real plays and try some of their new ideas on both sides of the ball.
So, what should fans pay attention to on Friday? Here are three storylines worth following.
Trench Physicality
Most of the Dolphins’ most significant moves this offseason were investments in the trenches. Their largest free agent contract went to guard James Daniels, and their top draft choices were defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and guard Jonah Savaiinaea.
All three are expected to start this season, even if Grant was listed as a backup on the initial depth chart.
Miami has been branded as a team that struggles with physicality. Their short-yardage work on offense has been underwhelming under Mike McDaniel, and quality teams made quick work of the team’s defensive line in the running game.
Chicago should give the Dolphins’ new-look lines a decent test. The Bears remolded their offensive line this offseason, adding players like guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson as well as Drew Dalman.
On the other side of the ball, Miami’s offensive line will get good battles from players like Montez Sweat and Grady Jarrett. Players can unlock a lot more physicality in practices when they don’t have to worry about hurting their teammates.
If nothing else, the sole act of practicing against players wearing a different jersey should provide some insight into how the Dolphins’ quest to become a tougher, more physical team is progressing — and all of that starts upfront.
Cornerback Play
Cornerback remains a big question for the Dolphins after they mostly ignored the position this offseason despite jettisoning both of their starting outside cornerbacks.
Kader Kohou and Arite Burn’s season-ending injuries didn’t make the room any better, but the team did add Mike Hilton and Jack Jones, who at least have some starting experience.
Miami’s cornerbacks are challenged quite a bit in practice by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but they mostly know what to expect when guarding them. How they practice against receivers with whom they have no familiarity will be a lot more revealing.
The Bears’ receiving corps also features several quality players. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze have different styles, but they’re both incredibly talented.
The names to watch for Miami will be Hilton, Jones, Storm Duck, and Kendall Sheffield. Obviously, other players can make a name for themselves in this environment, but the four listed above are in line to get the most snaps this season.
Hilton likely won’t lose his spot in the slot, but Duck, Sheffield, and Jones are fighting for just two spots outside. Practice on Friday could have one of them pull away in the race.
How Effective Is the Running Game?
This is heavily related to our first storyline on the team’s trenches, but we’re going to focus on the tight ends, running backs, and one receiver for this section.
One key reason Miami’s running game struggled last season was due to poor perimeter blocking. The team likes to run outside zone and toss plays, which put more pressure on tight ends and receivers to make key blocks.
That didn’t happen last year, so the team signed Pharoah Brown at tight end and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at receiver, two players with solid blocking profiles. Returning tight end Julian Hill also has a role in solving this problem.
The other half of the coin is the running backs. De’Von Achane was overused last year, leading to a decline in his consistency. His vision and contact balance took a significant step back, while rookie Jaylen Wright struggled to get on the field.
It would be good to see Achane rip off some big runs and perhaps break a few tackles on the way. As for Wright, he’ll need to hold off free agent addition Alexander Mattison, who has outperformed him in camp so far.
Don’t forget about Ollie Gordon II, who we think is likely to make the final roster, but it’s far from guaranteed.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage