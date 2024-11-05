Armstead All About Dolphins
Veteran Terron Armstead is still playing at an elite level in what may or may not be his final NFL season, but the Pro Bowl left tackle says the idea of asking for a trade to a contender never crossed his mind.
Armstead is in his third season with the Dolphins after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The team's chances of a third playoff appearance in three years appear very slim at 2-6 following heartbreaking losses against the Arizona Cardinals and, most recently, the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
This would be a disappointing way for him to end his career if it does happen to be it for him after the season, a possibility that can't be dismissed because he said this summer he has contemplated retirement the past few offseasons.
So he seemed like a candidate to be moved if a contender needed a tackle approached the Dolphins.
But Armstead made clear Tuesday it's not his desire to be traded.
"I'm here, I'm here," Armstead said during his Zoom media session. "We're locked in trying to, trying to win this game Monday night. That's it. I haven't thought about anything else."
TERRON ARMSTEAD CONFIDENT IN DOLPHINS' TURNAROUND
Armstead is playing as well as he has during his great NFL career and remains a key member of the offensive line.
With the offense scoring 27 points each of the past two games, Armstead is confident the team can turn things around sooner rather than later.
"No reason not to be, no reason not to be," he said. "We feel like we can beat anybody, you know what I mean? We haven't had those results. But the way that I am and the way that we are as a team, we're going all in.
"So we put in all the time, effort, energy and preparation to win this next game. That's only way to get it done. You're not going to just fall into a win. So we go out there and try to get one, do everything we can to get this one, and then we can start worrying about the next. But now we're full belief. There's nothing else."