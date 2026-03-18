Checking Out the Media and Fan Reaction (and Grades) for Waddle Trade
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The Miami Dolphins’ trade of Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos received mostly positive reviews from the national media, but fans weren’t particularly excited to see that a homegrown playmaker was headed out the door.
Miami sent Waddle and a fourth-round pick to Denver for first-, third-, and fourth-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.
“You look at Waddle’s production over the last couple of years, you consider what the new GM and the new head coach are thinking about the future of the team, and they decide this is the moment to move forward,” ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio said. “The Broncos are the perfect destination for Waddle. They got Courtland Sutton and beyond that, who's the guy that's really providing a high-end option for Bo Nix as he enters year three of his career, so it's a win-win…”
“We'll see how it plays out, but the Dolphins are going to look very different in 2026.”
Waddle, 27, started 16 games last season and finished the year with 64 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged a league-high 18.1 yards per reception in 2022, but hasn’t reached 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2023.
“I’m not a huge Waddle guy; whatever the consensus is on Waddle, I’m maybe right at it or slightly below, but this felt fair to me,” NFL Daily host Gregg Rosenthal said. “Waddle is a tough one because he’s only 27 years old. You’re hoping to be in the playoffs, if you’re a new coach and GM by year three, so that’s 2029.
“He still would be young enough at that point… and I do think it’s harder ultimately to find plus plus starters like Waddle than it is to find the draft picks, but I think ultimately they got a fair price for him.”
While Waddle was the top playmaker in a position group that was already light on talent entering the offseason, the move reflects Sullivan and the Dolphins front office’s commitment to rebuilding through the draft.
Grading the Trade
Here is how some national media members graded the trade:
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: A -
Analysis: As for the Dolphins, this is an easy deal to make. Waddle is fabulous, but Miami is in a complete rebuild under first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley. Getting a pair of top-100 picks and a fourth-rounder should help that process along, giving the Dolphins future cap flexibility while also gaining draft capital. And, of course, Miami is likely going to have a very high draft pick in 2027, when a generational quarterback class becomes available.
Analysis: The sale continues in Miami, where Waddle becomes the latest big-name player to depart from a franchise undergoing a complete reset. Waddle is out along with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins move on from their longtime core and seek to acquire as much in return as possible.
The package of draft picks heading to Miami from this deal makes the Dolphins one of five NFL teams to boast two first-round picks this year, and they now hold seven picks in the first three rounds. This will be a youthful roster in 2026, albeit one that should not be expected to stack wins. If the Dolphins continue to embrace the rebuild and go full tank mode, the Waddle trade will age even finer.
One minor detraction, though, is that the Broncos were one of the worst possible trade partners in terms of maximizing draft capital. Their No. 30 overall pick is, of course, at the back end of the first round. Still, it is a first-rounder nonetheless, and one the Dolphins will be happy to use.
Analysis: It’s a move that leaves the Dolphins’ offense mostly bereft of talent. Star running back De’Von Achane is still around … but he should also be a trade candidate considering he’s entering the final year of his contract. Things could get worse in Miami before they get better.
That’s not exactly an encouraging sign for new quarterback Malik Willis. The Dolphins decided to go all-in on the Green Bay Packers this offseason, bringing in general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, head coach Jeff Hafley, and Willis from the franchise.
While the 26-year-old Willis showed flashes in limited playing time, he’s started just six games in his four-year NFL career. With the Waddle trade, the Dolphins aren’t exactly giving Willis much help as he prepares to be a starter for the first time in his career.
The Dolphins can — and almost certainly will — use their draft picks to give Willis more weapons. Whether any of those players can replace Waddle — at least immediately — could be a tough task.
Jeff Howe, The Athletic: Long Term A+ / Short Term F
Analysis: The Dolphins appear to be operating under two timelines, and that’s where teams get into trouble. It’s a huge gamble — perhaps even reckless — to sign an unproven quarterback like Malik Willis with six career starts and expect him to perform well amid so much chaos.
And let’s not forget, the Dolphins have a rookie general manager with Jon-Eric Sullivan and a first-time NFL head coach in Jeff Hafley. Essentially, the three most important members of the organization have never handled these roles before, and now they’re all in the fire together.
The Dolphins are not putting Willis in the best possible position to succeed. Even the most proven QBs need help, and Willis is almost certainly set up to encounter struggles like he’s never faced in his career. It’s a dangerous game, and it could rock Willis’s long-term confidence — it’s not all that different from starting a first-round pick too early on a bad team.
How The Trade Impacts Malik Willis
Moving on from Waddle follows the same thought process as releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fullback Alec Ingold, and linebacker Bradley Chubb — the new front office wants a complete roster reset.
However, the decision to sign quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year contract on the first day of free agency led some to believe that Waddle would remain in Miami’s long-term plans.
Some wonder what will happen to Miami’s new starting quarterback with Waddle no longer in the picture:
Fan Reaction to Trading Waddle
While the decision to move on from Waddle makes perfect sense, some fans wanted to see some homegrown talent stick through the regime change.
Waddle was targeted at least 100 times in four of his five seasons in Miami. He became the first player in franchise history to record 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons, and his 104 receptions in 2021 are the most by a rookie in team history.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL