Armstead Delivers Farewell Message
After an emotional evening where he announced his retirement from the NFL, former Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead took to social media to deliver heartfelt messages in the aftermath of his decision.
Armstead posted on Instagram and X words of reflection on his 12-year career as a third-round pick of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and gratitude toward the two organizations for which he played, the New Orleans Saints and the Dolphins.
"This was always more than a game to me!" Armstead wrote on X. "This has literally been my LIFE! I look back at my entire journey and I walk away grateful, proud, excited, and at peace, knowing I did it the right way!! Full investment to maximize the blessings God gave me!!"
On Instagram, Armstead said his greatest challenge as a leader was "leading ME!!"
In a message that ended with him writing, "#72 is officially retiring from the NFL," Armstead thanked both of his two organizations, singling out his owners, coaches and GMs by name.
"To (the) Benson family, Stephen Ross, Mickey Loomis, Chris Grier, Sean Payton, Mike McDaniel, sooooo many coaches, teammates, trainers, family and friends, THANK YOU!!!" he wrote. "I love you all soooo much, words can’t even describe!Tears in my eyes as I close this huge chapter in my life 🥹It’s not sadness, it’s excitement! I’m at peace and God has blessed me and my family with a life I could only dream of!"
Armstead also made it a point to reply to social messages from the Dolphins and the Saints congratulating him on his remarkable NFL career.
For the Dolphins, he wrote this: "To the Miami Dolphins organization, all my teammates, and all the fans, THANK YOU, and I love you!!! Fins Up!! It has been amazing being apart of such a historic franchise! Forever in my heart, forever grateful! Thank God! T. Stead"
ARMSTEAD'S ANNOUNCEMENT AT PARTY SATURDAY
While the five-time Pro Bowl selection was leaning toward retirement after starting 15 games last season, it became official Saturday night, surrounded by former Saints and Dolphins teammates. Reactions from former teammates quickly poured in, celebrating Armstead’s dominance on the field and presence in the locker room throughout his career.
“Congrats to my boy T-Stead, man. I’m crying real tears,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted on X.
“[He was] the mainstay wherever he went,” quarterback Drew Brees, who spent nine seasons with Armstead in New Orleans, said at his retirement party. “He didn’t start [his rookie season] as the starter, but it became evident very quickly that this guy was not only going to be a starting left tackle for us for a very long time, he was going to be a leader in the locker room, a leader in the huddle, and he was going to be a leader throughout the league.”
Brees was 34 when Armstead was drafted as a 22-year-old tackle out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They spent nine years together in New Orleans, where Armstead earned three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2018 through 2020.
Armstead called himself "the most injured guy in NFL history" during an interview Saturday, adding that he always fought to be on the field. He never played more than 15 regular-season games, including 10 or fewer games in four of his first six seasons. However, teammates always saw the time and effort he invested into being available on game day.
A seven-time team captain, Armstead joined the Dolphins in the 2022 offseason, and he picked up right where he left off with two Pro Bowl nods as the anchor of Miami’s offensive line. He spent only three seasons in South Florida, but, just like New Orleans, the Dolphins saw him as one of the franchise’s top voices.
“A true leader on the field and in the community. Congratulations on a great NFL career,” the official Miami Dolphins account shared on X.
“My dawg!!! A heck of a career!!!” Jalen Ramsey said on Instagram.
Jaylen Waddle kept his response to Armstead’s news simple: “HOF.”
A Career Worth Celebrating
Armstead showed up to his retirement party with career accolades stitched into his suit:
- 12-year NFL Vet
- 7x Team Captain
- 5x Pro Bowler
- 1 All Pro
- 2013 Draft 75th Overall
- UAPB Golden Lion
Armstead started just two games as a rookie. He started 14 and allowed only three sacks the following year, according to PFF. He allowed three or fewer sacks in all but two of his 12 seasons in the NFL.
A steady pass blocker, Armstead turned heads coming out of college with a 4.71-second 40-yard dash, which set a record for offensive linemen. Impressively, his athleticism stood out as a downfield run blocker for most of his 12-year career.
His overall PFF grade (89.4) was sixth among offensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of snaps. On top of that, PFF graded 2024 as the second-best run-blocking year of his career.
Armstead was selected to the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but then had his highest PFF grade as a member of the team in 2024 when he was ranked as the fourth-best tackle in the NFL.