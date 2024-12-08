All Dolphins

Armstead Leaves Game Twice with Nagging Knee Issue

Four-time Pro Bowl selection Terron Armstead has been dealing with a knee issue for about a month

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
MIami Dolphins Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has been able to play through a knee injury the past month, but the issue flared up enough against the New York Jets on Sunday he's had to leave the game twice.

More significant is that Armstead finished the first half on the Dolphins bench.

Armstead started despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but left the game on the first drive and was replaced by rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul.

Armstead returned to start Miami's second offensive possession, but again left the game and was replaced by Paul.

CBS cameras showed a shot of Armstead on the bench after his second departure of the game and his facial expression told the story of a talented player really down because his body is betraying him once again.

It's been well documented that Armstead never has been able to play a full season in the NFL, though he's been one of the best tackles in the league for years.

He has missed only one start this season, that in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans when he was sidelined by a concussion, but he hasn't practiced for a month because of the knee injury.

Armstead has been able to perform at his high level for most of the past month despite his injury, but the concern always has been there about how long he can continue to do it this season.

And the developments of Sunday didn't make things any more encouraging.

