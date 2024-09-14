Bills Mafia With Classy Move Toward Tua
In the 24 hours after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Buffalo Bills game Thursday night with a concussion, contributions came pouring into the Tua Foundation. Many of the donations came from Bills fans themselves.
ESPN has confirmed with the foundation that as many as 1,000 donations came in after Tagovailoa was injured. ESPN reported it began sharing information about the foundation and where contributions can be directed.
Based on the addresses of the donors, many of the 1,000 contributions are believed to come from the Western New York Buffalo area.
Tagovailoa formed the Tua Foundation in 2021. According to its website, the foundation is a non-profit "dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes."
The foundation has given over $108,000 and donated 25 Microsoft® Surface® laptops to benefit families in Maui affected by wildfires.
Tagovailoa has also become a benefactor to the South Florida community. He has donated to Broward and Miami-Dade Counties' Big Brothers, Big Sisters® programs. The foundation has also provided money to the Saint Louis School in Honolulu, where Tagovailoa attended high school.
The foundation also funds other charities, such as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, located on Oahu.
Tagovailoa will be evaluated by medical personnel this upcoming week. He is still in the concussion protocol. Skylar Thompson is expected to get the starting nod at quarterback next Sunday when the team travels to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 4:05 PM EDT.