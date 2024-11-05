All Dolphins

Bills Social Media Team Trolls Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills took a social media dig at the Miami Dolphins after their victory Sunday

Alain Poupart

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs between Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye (26) and linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs between Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye (26) and linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
It was more frustration for the Miami Dolphins against Josh Allen on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills' social media team now has added some insult.

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver clearly hit a never last week with a perfect legit comment about the challenge of tackling the physically imposing Allen.

"He reminds me a little bit of Steve McNair, Ben Roethlisberger back there where when you get there, you have to make sure not only try to tackle him," Weaver said, "but you almost have equally as good of a chance as tackling the ball because he just kind of hangs it out there like a loaf of bread."

That comment clearly was the inspiration for this graphic the Bills social team put up Tuesday.

To top it off, check out the only message: "On a roll."

To be fair, this is some pretty impressive trolling.

ALLEN VS. THE DOLPHINS

Allen did have one turnover against the Dolphins on Sunday, though it wasn't a fumble while he was scrambling. Rather, it was an interception near the goal line that wasn't even Allen's fault as his on-the-money slant to Keon Coleman bounced off the rookie's shoulder and into the air, where Jalen Ramsey won the battle for the ball.

Allen carried the ball only twice in the game, gaining 7 yards, once for a 7-yard loss on a third-and-3 designed run and the other a 14-yard scramble in the second quarter. Allen also had a 21-yard touchdown scramble nullified by a holding penalty.

Through the air, Allen had modest number, as he was held to a passer rating under 100 for only the third time since his first meeting against the Dolphins in 2018.

But the bottom line is that the Dolphins are 1-12 in their past 13 games against the Bills with Allen at quarterback.

The one victory was a 21-19 decision at Hard Rock Stadium in September 2022. The Bills won the second game against Miami when Allen was a rookie in 2018, the second matchup and the playoff game in the 2022, and swept the regular season series in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

So, yeah, guess you could say Allen and the Bills are on a roll against the Dolphins.

