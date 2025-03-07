Breaking Down Bradley Chubb's Revised Contract
The details of Bradley Chubb's revised contract came out Friday after he became the second Miami Dolphins player this offseason to take a significant pay cut.
Based on details provided by Over The Cap, Chubb agreed to take a pay cut in his 2025 base salary from $19.5 million to $3.2 million. In the process, his cap number went from more than $28 million to $12.4 million, so about a $16 million cap savings for the Dolphins.
Chubb could have refused a pay cut, of course, but the Dolphins then likely would have released him (likely with a post-June 1 designation) and his value on the open market would have been uncertain given the face he didn't play last season and there are a lot of big-name pass rushers available this offseason.
Per Over The Cap, no other aspect of Chubb's contract was affected. It still is scheduled to run through 2027, with 2028 tacked on at the time he signed his extension with the Dolphins to spread out his signing bonus on the cap.
Chubb's base salary for 2026 is scheduled to be back at $19.5 million with a cap number of $29.3 million, with none of his remaining salary guaranteed, so his contract is very likely to be revisited again next offseason.
But for now Chubb and the Dolphins made things work for the 2025 season.
With Chubb's new deal, wide receiver Tyreek Hill now has the second-highest cap number on the team for 2025 at $27.7 million, behind only quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's $39.2 million.
Chubb's new cap number of $12.4 million now stands as the seventh-highest on the team behind those of Tua Tagovailoa ($39.9 million), Hill, Jalen Ramsey ($16.7 million), Austin Jackson ($13.5 million), Jaelan Phillips ($13.3 million) and Zach Sieler ($12.4 million).
Tackle Terron Armstead earlier agreed to a pay cut that dropped his cap number from $22 million to $9 million.
CHUBB, CHOP AND PHILLIPS
Chubb now will be headed for his third full season with the team after coming over from the Denver Broncos at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline.
Chubb spent all of the 2024 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list while working his way back from the several knee injury he sustained at Baltimore in December 2023. He did return to practice late in the season, but the Dolphins ultimately decided to keep him on PUP.
After the season, Chubb talked about looking ahead to the 2025 season and the opportunity to play with both Jaelan Phillips and 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson.
"The sky's the limit, man," Chubb said. "The sky's the limit just to see Chop, how he came along towards the end of the season, to see JP, how he's working in his rehab and for me I'm going to the offseason with nothing but work on my mind. So I'm excited to see how those three minds, those three athletic, those three athletic bodies come together and make stuff happen. You got Zach in the middle, back-to-back 10 pieces, let's not let that go unsaid it because that's something that's not done very often in this league, man. So having that piece as well is going to be huge."
With Chubb, Chop and Jaelan Phillips, plus the Dolphins tendered exclusive-rights free agent Cameron Goode on Wednesday, the Dolphins have eight edge defenders under contract for 2025, the others being Mohamed Kamara, William Bradley-King, Grayson Murphy, Derrick McLendon.
Additionally, Cam Brown and Tyus Bowser are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 12, while Quinton Bell is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.
In his only full season with the Dolphins, Chubb recorded 11 sacks in 2023. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022 when he split time between the Broncos and Dolphins, the second time he had been selected to the postseason all-star game.