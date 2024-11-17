All Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will have tackle Terron Armstead available when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but they'll be without fullback Alec Ingold for a second consecutive game.

Armstead had been listed as questionable because of a knee issue and didn't practice at all this week.

Ingold also was listed as questionable, in his case because of a calf injury.

The other player who will be inactive because of injury is cornerback Kendall Fuller, who sustained a concussion in the 23-15 victory against the Rams on Monday night.

With Fuller out, the question is who will start on the outside opposite Jalen Ramsey, with Cam Smith and Storm Duck the two logical candidates with Kader Kohou handling the slot corner role.

The rest of the inactives are familiar names on that list: RB Jeff Wilson Jr., CB Ethan Bonner, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer and WR Dee Eskridge.

RAIDERS INACTIVES

The list of Las Vegas inactives is headed by the four players who were ruled out Friday, all because of ankle injuries: CB Nate Hobbs, G Cody Whitehair, C Andre James and TE Harrison Bryant.

Also inactive are RB Dylan Laube, S Trey Taylor and DT Zach Carter.

Tight end Michael Mayer, activated Saturday from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, will be active.

