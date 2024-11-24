Breaking Down the Dolphins 2024 Week 12 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins again will have tackle Terron Armstead available after he didn't practice for a second consecutive week, but they also will have fullback Alec Ingold back when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
The only player who will be inactive against New England because of injury is cornerback Kendall Fuller, who will miss a second consecutive game after sustaining a concussion in the 23-15 Monday night victory in Week 10.
The rest of the inactives are familiar names:
- RB Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- CB Ethan Bonner
- LB Mohamed Kamara
- OL Andrew Meyer
- TE Jack Stoll
- WR Dee Eskridge
PATRIOTS INACTIVES
The list of New England inactives includes the one player who was ruled out Friday, DT Jaquelin Roy, as well as fellow defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., who was questionable with a foot injury.
Also inactive are:
- WR K.J. Osborn
- QB Joe Milton III
- G Tyrese Robinson
- LB Titus Leo
Also, the Patriots elevated two players from their practice squad Saturday: LB Keshawn Banks and TE Jack Westover.
Guard Cole Strange, who was designated to return from IR this week, was not activated for the game.