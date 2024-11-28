All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins 2024 Week 13 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Mohamed Kamara (50) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Mohamed Kamara (50) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara will be active for only the second time this season when the Miami Dolphins face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.

The list of inactives for the Dolphins included the two players ruled out because of injuries, cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring), along with the young players we usually see on that list.

The other inactives will be CB Ethan Bonner, TE Jack Stoll and WR Dee Eskridge.

One player who will be active for the first time in several games is veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr.. He'll join De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright at running back.

Also active will be guard Isaiah Wynn, who was activated off PUP early in the week, and rookie center Andrew Meyer, who had been inactive for every game after making the team as an undrafted free agent.

Tyler Huntley, activated from injured reserve earlier Thursday, will serve as the emergency third quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson, as should have been expected.

Tackle Terron Armstead will be active again despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

PACKERS INACTIVES

The list of Green Bay inactives includes the three players who were ruled out Wednesday — CB Jaire Alexander, LB Edgerrin Cooper and WR Romeo Doubs — along with OL Jacob Monk.

But the three players who were listed as questionable all are active: C Josh Myers, LB Isaiah McDuffie and TE John FitzPatrick.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News