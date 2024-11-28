Breaking Down the Dolphins 2024 Week 13 Inactive Info
Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara will be active for only the second time this season when the Miami Dolphins face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.
The list of inactives for the Dolphins included the two players ruled out because of injuries, cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring), along with the young players we usually see on that list.
The other inactives will be CB Ethan Bonner, TE Jack Stoll and WR Dee Eskridge.
One player who will be active for the first time in several games is veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr.. He'll join De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright at running back.
Also active will be guard Isaiah Wynn, who was activated off PUP early in the week, and rookie center Andrew Meyer, who had been inactive for every game after making the team as an undrafted free agent.
Tyler Huntley, activated from injured reserve earlier Thursday, will serve as the emergency third quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson, as should have been expected.
Tackle Terron Armstead will be active again despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
PACKERS INACTIVES
The list of Green Bay inactives includes the three players who were ruled out Wednesday — CB Jaire Alexander, LB Edgerrin Cooper and WR Romeo Doubs — along with OL Jacob Monk.
But the three players who were listed as questionable all are active: C Josh Myers, LB Isaiah McDuffie and TE John FitzPatrick.