Breaking Down the Final Dolphins Week 16 Injury Report
The final Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 16 no longer included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but it did involve wide receiver Tyreek Hill getting a game status designation.
Hill was listed as questionable after being listed as a limited participant in practice Friday with what was described as "wrist/personal." Hill was a full participant Thursday after not working Wednesday, with his injury or issue both days listed as "wrist/rest."
The only player the Dolphins ruled out Friday was long-snapper Blake Ferguson, which was a formality after the team signed Jake McQuaide to the active roster earlier in the week and McDaniel said the team was shutting down Ferguson for the rest of the season.
Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Dee Eskridge, both dealing with knee injuries, were listed as doubtful, raising the likelihood of a practice squad elevation at the position, whether it be Erik Ezukanma, Tarik Black or veteran newcomer Isaiah McKenzie.
Hill was one of five players listed as questionable, along with tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back), and the two players still on Reserve/PUP, Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode. Chubb and Goode have exhausted their practice window, so the Dolphins will have to activate them by the middle of next week or keep them sidelined for the whole season.
"It was good stuff out there," McDaniel said after practice Friday. "I would say that during the process we had felt that Cam was a little ahead, but I would be remiss if I would rule anybody anything for this game. But optimistic we’ll see one or both here when they’re ready and that’s what we’re making sure that we’re communicative and they’re empowered and feel ready to play football.”
Goode was a full participant in practice Friday, while Chubb was limited. Lamm also was a full participant, an encouraging sign about his availability for the 49ers game after Jackson Carman had to start in his place against Houston last Sunday.
Tagovailoa was a full participant Friday after being limited the first two days of practice, though McDaniel said his preparation wasn't affected.
49ERS INJURY REPORT
The 49ers ruled out two players, running back Isaac Guerendo and tackle Trent Williams.
This means the 49ers will use yet another different running back, with Patrick Taylor expected to get the call.
Defensive end Nick Bosa was one of three players listed as questionable, though he practiced on a limited basis Friday after sitting out the previous day.
Also questionable are LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles/knee) and DL Robert Beal Jr. (ankle). Both were limited in practice Friday, with Beal an addition to the injury report on this day.