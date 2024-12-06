All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Final Miami Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins haven't ruled out any players, but have seven listed as questionable

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of question marks on their final injury report for Week 14, but the signs overall are encouraging and they definitely will have cornerback Kendall Fuller back in the lineup

Fuller is out of the concussion protocol, practically fully on Friday and was removed from the injury report, meaning he'll be able to go against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Tackle Kendall Lamm also will be a go after earlier being a question mark because of his elbow injury, as he also was taken off the injury report.

The Dolphins didn't rule out any players for the game, though they did list seven as questionable.

That includes the three players who returned to practice this week: LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode and LS Blake Ferguson. Based on the positions they play, it's probably unlikely Chubb and Goode will be activated this week, but it very well could happen with Ferguson.

Also listed as questionable were T Terron Armstead (knee), CB Kader Kohou (back), RB Raheem Mostert (hip) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring).

Walker, who missed the game against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night, was a full participant in practice Friday, while Kohou and Mostert were limited. Armstead had a fourth consecutive week without taking part in a regular practice, though he has yet to miss a game this season because of his knee injury.

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets did rule out a player Friday, that being linebacker C.J. Mosley, who interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said is headed to injured reserve because of a neck injury.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) and running back Breece Hall (knee), two of the team's most important players, were listed as doubtful.

Five Jets players were listed as questionable, including three starting offensive linemen: tackle Olu Fashanu (toe), tackle Morgan Moses (knee/shoulder) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle). Also questionable are OL Xavier Newman (groin) and CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (illness).

Stiggers was a full participant in practice Friday; the other four players listed as questionable were limited.

