Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins Week 9 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins had quite a long list of players who didn't practice Wednesday, as revealed on their first injury report of the week, though there was more veteran rest than usual.
That include wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whose absence was speculated to have been related to the foot injury he sustained in practice last week when it's actually all about rest on the injury report.
Tackle Terron Armstead had his customary Wednesday rest day, but there was an added designation of a knee issue on the injury report, so his situation will have to be monitored closely.
The other two players who didn't practice because of a rest day were DT Calais Campbell, who always rests on Wednesdays, and S Jordan Poyer.
The Dolphins had six other players miss practice because of injuries: CB Storm Duck (ankle), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), CB Kader Kohou (neck), LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep/illness) and DT Zach Sieler (eye).
Duck, Kohou and Sieler didn't play against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, while Hill was injured on the Dolphins' first offensive possession and Holland was injured in the second half. Ogbah was on the injury report last week.
Wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in his return to practice after spending the first eight weeks of the regular season on injured reserve.
Also listed as limited were DT Benito Jones (knee) and LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring/wrist).
Lastly, LB Tyus Bowser (knee), OL Robert Jones (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (finger) were listed as full participants.
BILLS INJURY REPORT
The Bills had even more players than the Dolphins' 16 on their first injury report of the week, but the big difference is they had only one player who didn't practice.
That was OL Alec Anderson, who missed practice for personal reasons.
Four Buffalo players were listed as limited participants: LB Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral), WR Amari Cooper (wrist), FB Reggie Gilliam (hip) and WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral).
The Bills had a whopping 12 players listed as full participants, including QB Josh Allen (left hand).
Also listed as full participants: CB Christian Benford (wrist), OL Spencer Brown (wrist), KR Brandon Codrington (hip), S Damar Hamlin (wankle), WR Mack Hollins (shoulder), CB Taron Johnson (forearm), DT Da'Quan Jones (foot), TE Dalton Kincaid (collarbone/knee), TE Dawson Knox (ankle), TE Quintin Morris (shoulder), S Taylor Rapp (foot), DE Dawuane Smoot (groin) and LB Dorian Williams (knee).