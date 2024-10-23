All Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Week 8 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had some significant names on their first injury report ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) celebrates following an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' first Week 8 injury report featured some big names, none bigger than quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who as we already knew was listed as limited in his return from his concussion.

Because this was the next step in the Return To Play protocol, this always was going to be his status for this first injury report of the week. As a point of reference, Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller both were listed as limited on the Wednesday of the New England game when they returned after missing one game because of a concussion.

Barring any complications, Tagovailoa should progress to being a full participant in practice Thursday before being cleared to play.

Five Dolphins players didn't practice Wednesday, but that included Armstead and Calais Campbell getting their customary Wednesday off for vet rest.

The three with DNPs related to injuries were QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder), CB Storm Duck (ankle) and CB Kader Kohou (neck).

Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice that he didn't expect Huntley to be able to play against the Cardinals because of the injury he sustained in the Week 7 loss against the Colts. Duck also was injured in that game, while Kohou's situation is more mysterious because there was no injury for him report during the game.

The Dolphins had four players besides Tua listed as limited, led by safety Jevon Holland, who missed the game at Indianapolis because of the hand injury he sustained at New England in Week 5.

Also listed as limited were OL Liam Eichenberg (shoulders), LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep) and WR Jaylen Waddle (quad). Ogbah missed the game against the Colts because of his injury.

CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

The Cardinals were scheduled to conduct a walk-through in the afternoon, so there was injury report will be based on an estimation when it comes.

Arizona suffered a substantial during their 17-15 Monday night victory against the L.A. Chargers when starting linebacker Dennis Gardeck went down with a knee injury that head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday would land him on injured reserve.

