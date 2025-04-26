Breaking Down the Selection of Trader
As the picks continue to come off the board on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, teams are presented with what areas they value in a prospect's game and which they may be willing to overlook because this late, there will always be at least some perceived flaw.
In the case of the Miami Dolphins' third fifth-round pick — safety Dante Trader Jr. of Maryland — the team went with “natural athlete.”
Trader, a native of Delaware, was the fifth-ranked prep lacrosse player in the country in 2021 according to Inside Lacrosse magazine and played both lacrosse and football for the Terrapins through the 2023 season.
In 2023, Trader was an honorable mention All-American midfielder and an Academic All-Big Ten selection. At the same time, he was excelling as a leader on the Terps’ football team.
WHY THE DOLPHINS WOULD LIKE HIM
Trader is an instinctive, natural football player and a good tackler. He started 10 games in 2024, finishing with 59 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. He finished his four-year career with seven interceptions and 15 pass breakups. He was also a team captain and despite missing two games due to injury, he was named his team’s Defensive MVP after the season.
He would be a box safety or nickel in Miami’s defense based on his traits. His instincts are very good in short space and he is good in zone schemes, which the Dolphins play the majority of the time.
And without forecasting too far, a year working for a football team full time as opposed to going to school, playing football in the fall and lacrosse in the spring could really help him in terms of focusing on strength and speed he may not have otherwise had time for in college frankly.
WHY HE WAS STILL AVAILABLE
While Trader was selected with his skills as a natural athlete in mind, it was not his athletic traits that helped his cause in the draft.
Measured at 5-11, 196, Trader ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the Maryland Pro Day after opting out at the NFL Combine. At the combine, his vertical jump (31 inches) was second-worst among safeties. His broad jump (9-9) and bench press (12) were worst among safeties who participated.
In addition to all of his other activities, Trader also took on extra while at Maryland – community service.
From the University of Maryland Athletics website: “Trader Jr. has been a staple in the community throughout his time in College Park. The Delmar, DE native co-hosts the One Speed Podcast, a podcast that addresses topics beyond football. Additionally, he helped organize and lead the One Speed Backpack Drive last year, raising over $10,000 for it and supplying over 200 fully-loaded backpacks for J.C. Nalle Elementary School in Washington, D.C. A 2023 CSC Academic All-District honoree, Trader Jr. also frequently takes part in community service events where he works with underprivileged youth in the DMV area.”