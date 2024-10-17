Breaking Down the Thursday Week 7 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins had perfect attendance for their Week 7 Thursday practice, though a new player surfaced with a new injury.
Tackle Kendall Lamm was among the six players listed as limited Thursday, the result of an elbow injury that likely happened in practice since he wasn't on the first injury report of the week.
He was the only player whose status changed from Wednesday to Thursday, not counting Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell, who were back at work after being given a vet rest day.
The list of the other five players again listed as limited participants again was led by safety Jevon Holland, who sustained a hand injury in the Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots.
Fellow safety Jordan Poyer again practiced on a limited basis, still dealing with the shin injury that forced him to sit out the past two games.
The other three players listed as limited were OLB Mohamed Kamara (ankle), LB David Long, Jr. (knee), and LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep).
De'Von Achane again was listed as a full participant, though it's not clear whether he has cleared the concussion protocol yet.
Cornerback Cam Smith again was listed as a full participant, though he remains on IR with the hamstring injury that cost him the first five games.
This indicates that Smith should be ready to be moved to the 53-man roster this weekend if the Dolphins decide to do so.
COLTS INJURY REPORT
The big news regarding the Colts injury report continues to involve running back Jonathan Taylor, who didn't practice for a second consecutive day because of his ankle injury.
Also not practicing were CB Chris Lammons (ankle) and WR Alec Pierce, who was an addition to the injury report with a shoulder issue.
Five players were limited Thursday after not practicing the previous day: WR Josh Downs (toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), RB Trey Sermon (knee), and LB E.J. Speed (knee).
Quarterback Anthony Richardson again was listed as a full participant, indicating he should be in the starting lineup Sunday after missing the past two games because of an oblique injury.
Also listed as full participants were WR Michael Pittman (back) and T Braden Smith (knee), neither of whom practiced Wednesday.