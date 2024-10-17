All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Thursday Week 7 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had perfect attendance for their practice ahead of their game against the Indianapolis Colts

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins had perfect attendance for their Week 7 Thursday practice, though a new player surfaced with a new injury.

Tackle Kendall Lamm was among the six players listed as limited Thursday, the result of an elbow injury that likely happened in practice since he wasn't on the first injury report of the week.

He was the only player whose status changed from Wednesday to Thursday, not counting Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell, who were back at work after being given a vet rest day.

The list of the other five players again listed as limited participants again was led by safety Jevon Holland, who sustained a hand injury in the Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots.

Fellow safety Jordan Poyer again practiced on a limited basis, still dealing with the shin injury that forced him to sit out the past two games.

The other three players listed as limited were OLB Mohamed Kamara (ankle), LB David Long, Jr. (knee), and LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep).

De'Von Achane again was listed as a full participant, though it's not clear whether he has cleared the concussion protocol yet.

Cornerback Cam Smith again was listed as a full participant, though he remains on IR with the hamstring injury that cost him the first five games.

This indicates that Smith should be ready to be moved to the 53-man roster this weekend if the Dolphins decide to do so.

COLTS INJURY REPORT

The big news regarding the Colts injury report continues to involve running back Jonathan Taylor, who didn't practice for a second consecutive day because of his ankle injury.

Also not practicing were CB Chris Lammons (ankle) and WR Alec Pierce, who was an addition to the injury report with a shoulder issue.

Five players were limited Thursday after not practicing the previous day: WR Josh Downs (toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), RB Trey Sermon (knee), and LB E.J. Speed (knee).

Quarterback Anthony Richardson again was listed as a full participant, indicating he should be in the starting lineup Sunday after missing the past two games because of an oblique injury.

Also listed as full participants were WR Michael Pittman (back) and T Braden Smith (knee), neither of whom practiced Wednesday.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News