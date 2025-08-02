Brown Aiming to Top All TEs in Specific Area
Miami Dolphins tight end Pharaoh Brown is among the better blockers at his position league-wide.
The former Seattle Seahawks player, who joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, will look to maintain that level of productivity in South Florida. He told reporters Friday that he considered the passing game as secondary to his primary role.
"My vision is to be the best blocking tight end and win a lot of games," he said. "The way I see it, if you end the game running, that means you're winning. So catching balls and all that is cool, but I want to win and I want to be — I'm going to be the best blocking tight end this year. Everything else is a bonus and if I get a couple balls, I'll thank God and be grateful, just keep winning."
Brown said that his blocking ability and achieving the goal of becoming the best blocking tight end in the NFL will prolong his career.
"When I was undrafted in 2017, longevity was my thing," he said. "You just had that vision and that dream and being undrafted, going in, trying, last tight end — $2,000 to come in for a tryout, Year 16 doesn't look promising. But I just keep my head down and keep working, I tell myself that as long as I keep getting better and better and better, that's the only thing you can do. When I turn my film on from now to then, I can see the growth. And the growth is going to continue."
Contagious Physicality
There have been questions regarding the Dolphins' physicality in the trenches. Brown doesn't acknowledge them; he says the Dolphins are a physical team.
"Across every position," he said. "Each position have our back out there. Each position, the way I'm seeing it on film, we got some physical guys from top down. All the way from [defensive backs] coming down one-on-one on the edge with some of the best backs ... so, (the critics) may not be at practice."
While the Dolphins are practicing all situations on the field, perhaps short-yardage situations will be under the microscope the most. Brown said that short yardage means fun.
"The defense is probably on one knee, pissed off, arguing against each other," he said. "Those situations are winning situations. I love it when we get in those situations."
Talent vs. Will
While Brown is learning the Dolphins system, he might have to fall back on already learned techniques and his raw ability. He told reporters that learning the new technique, adjusting to the scheme, and pairing it with his athletic ability will be formidable.
"I've never been in a system on the outside zone where everybody is kinda connected," he said. "I've been more in a dual man scheme where it's just me and me on a guy. So, it's all technique right now and I still got that in my bag as far as 'just will.' I'm just trying to hone in on the technique and I know when game day come around that the pure will and pure aggression and me beating my man, that's just in me. Once I pair that with the technique, it's going to be quite the scene."