Dolphins vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a big win against the Baltimore Ravens and are now in sole possession of first place in the AFC North, and are the betting favorites to win the division.
The next step in their journey is to take care of business at home against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins are still technically alive in the playoff race, but would have to win all four of their remaining games and also get some help along the way.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time AFC showdown.
Dolphins vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dolphins +3.5 (-115)
- Steelers -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +159
- Steelers -193
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-115)
- UNDER 41.5 (-105)
Dolphins vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 15
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Dolphins Record: 6-7
- Steelers Record: 7-6
Dolphins vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Dolphins' last six games
- Dolphins are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Steelers
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played on a Monday
- Steelers are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games vs. AFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Steelers' last five home games
Dolphins vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- De'Von Achane, RB - Questionable
- Caleb Johnson, LB - Questionable
- Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable
- Tyler Dodson, LB - Questionable
- A.J. Henning, WR - Out
Steelers Injury Report
- DK Metcalf, WR - Questionable
- Calvin Anderson, OT - Out
- Derrick Harmon, DT - Questionable
- Kyle Dugger, S - Questionable
- Andrus Peat, G - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
- De'Von Achane, RB - Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane is listed as questionable after suffering a rib injury last season, but the Dolphins are going to need him to play if they want a chance of pulling off this upset. Achane has been the heart and soul of this Dolphins team, especially on this four-game win streak, when the Dolphins have been running the ball more than any other team in the NFL.
Dolphins vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Steelers on their home field:
It's time to sell high on the Miami Dolphins. They may have strung together a win streak, but it's because they've been able to lean on the run game and not ask Tua Tagovailoa to do much. Now, against a playoff-caliber Steelers team, they won't be able to win by running the ball on almost 60% of their plays.
While it's a small sample size, there's something to be said for how bad the Dolphins have played in the Tagovailoa era when they have to go North to play in a road game late in a season. If the weather in Pittsburgh is cold on Monday night and the Dolphins have to look to their passing game, the Steelers may be in a favorable position to secure a much-needed win.
Pick: Steelers -3.5 (-105) via Caesars
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!