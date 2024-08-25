All Dolphins

Bubble Players Who At Least Should Land on the Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins will likely have many training camp players on their 2024 practice squad.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks (35) runs with the football against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the preseason.
Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks (35) runs with the football against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the preseason. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins will be letting go almost three dozen players by Tuesday afternoon to reach the 53-player limit, but some of them will be temporarily departing.

Like they do every year, the Dolphins will re-sign some of the players they release to the practice squad. Non-vested veterans, players who don't have four years of NFL experience, would first have to clear waivers.

Teams can have up to 17 players on their practice squad this year, provided one qualifies for the International Player Pathway Program. Dominican tackle Bayron Matos meets that criterion for Miami.

Teams can have up to six veterans on the practice squad, defined as players with more than two years of NFL experience.

For the record, the Dolphins' initial 16-man practice squad last year included eight players in their training camp and eight from other teams.

With all that said, here's a list of Dolphins players who might not make the 53-man roster but who we easily see being kept on the practice squad before they don't hook up with another team.

DOLPHINS PLAYERS FOR THE PRACTICE SQUAD (IF THEY'RE NOT ON THE 53)

  • RB Chris Brooks — This player has shown really good potential as a runner in his two training camps with Miami and could also help on special teams.
  • TE Hayden Rucci — The rookie free agent from Wisconsin put himself in contention for a roster spot with his blocking ability, and he's got an NFL future.
  • DT Isaiah Mack — While he's a bit undersized for the middle of the defensive line, Mack has some intriguing traits.
  • LB Curtis Bolton — This would be one of the veteran exceptions. He had a pretty nondescript stint with the Raiders before joining the Dolphins but may have been the most consistent linebacker on the team in the summer.
  • CBs Isaiah Johnson, Storm Duck, and Jason Maitre—We have written about this regularly over the past couple of weeks, but all three of the rookie free agent cornerbacks look like they could play in the NFL, and whoever doesn't wind up on the 53 absolutely should be signed to the practice squad.
  • S Mark Perry — Another rookie free agent, this one from TCU, Perry made himself noticed with his playmaking, particularly as a blitzer.
