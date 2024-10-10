Bye Week Gives Bowser A Chance to Breathe
For Tyus Bowser, this bye week brings the new Miami Dolphins outside linebacker a chance to finally settle in.
Bowser flew into Boston from Seattle last week on a red eye, being signed off of the Seahawks practice squad and being thrown into the mix.
After the cross-country flight, he was rushed to physicals and taken to meetings and practice. He was then pressed into duty, taking over for the injured Jaelan Phillips, who went on injured reserve last week.
"It was a lot; I can't lie to you. Talk about taking a red-eye at 7:00 PM in Seattle time, getting here at 5:30 in the morning, getting 15 minutes of rest, and then going to do a physical and really just trying to get yourself prepared for a Sunday game," Bowser said. "And it was definitely a lot, but luckily, I've been in this league for a long time and I understand what I need to do to be prepared and ready."
BYE WEEK ALLOWS FOR REST AND LEARNING
This bye week comes at the perfect time for Bowser. He can plant his feet firmly in South Florida soil and get some much-needed rest. He can also work on learning the rest of the Dolphins' defensive system.
"Oh yeah, man. I think this bye week is going to be stuck here," Bowser said. "I'm just trying to get my sleep schedule back on point and really just getting acclimated to the environment, to the place — just try to get ahead for next week."
Against New England, Bowser was credited with one tackle in 33 snaps. He was initially also credited with one-half of a sack, but the NFL statisticians took it away. While Bowser wants the credit, he is glad he was on the field.
"I have no idea. I'm leaving my agent and whoever else is dealing with that," Bowser said. But I mean, hey, like I said, I'm just happy to be playing football again."
REUNITED BY FAMILIAR COACHES IN SEATTLE AND MIAMI
Bowser played for Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver when the two were in Baltimore. Weaver was his defensive line coach, which made the transition much more straightforward.
"Just being familiar with the defense just helped me along the way really," Bowser said. "It was rough, but I had to do what I had to do and I think I did pretty well for the situation that I was in."
Before joining the Dolphins, Bowser played for former Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now the new Seattle boss.
He is going from one familiar situation to another.
"It's a lot of carryover. I think just being with [Mike] Macdonald and 'Weave' [Anthony Weaver], they came from the same exact system in Baltimore," Bowser said. "So very similar terminology and yeah, it was just a lot easier for me to understand and there's a few little wrinkles in there, but I was able to catch on pretty well and go out there and play fast Sunday."