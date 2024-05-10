Can We Table the Tannehill Talk?
It's been five years since Ryan Tannehill left the Miami Dolphins, and now the idea has been brought up by a couple of national media outlets that the team should bring him back.
And, with all due respect to Tannehill, all we can say to that is, why?
Is it because he's got a better NFL resume than the Dolphins' current backup, Mike White? Is it because maybe we remember his part in one of the greatest plays in franchise history (if you don't know, shame on you, but it's the "Miracle in Miami"?
But, truly, why?
Tannehill absolutely stands as the biggest name still available among NFL free agent quarterbacks after he finished his fifth season with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, but there are way more reasons to dismiss the idea than seriously consider it.
MONEY AND FIT THE BIGGEST ISSUES FOR A DOLPHINS-TANNEHILL REUNION
You can start with financial considerations. White is on the books for $5.2 million in 2024 and the team could save $3.5 million by releasing. Tannehill's salary last season, in the final year of his contract with the Titans, was $27 million.
Are we really expecting Tannehill to be OK with signing a contract for $3.5 million or less? Sure, the Dolphins could make it more and keep it at a $3.5 million cap number by adding a fake year, but that's more money spent.
More importantly, though, would Tannehill really represent an upgrade at quarterback?
While external factors always need to be considered, let's realize that Tannehill had an ugly 78.5 passer rating during his injury-riddled 2023 season and he eventually was replaced as the full-time starter by rookie Will Levis.
And then there's the bigger issue of fit. Put simply, Tannehill's skill set does not mesh with the system the Dolphins are running offensively. Period.
The peak of Tannehill's career came in his first two seasons with the Titans with an offense that featured the running of Derrick Henry and a lot of play-action passing. The Dolphins offense is based on timing and quick passing, and quick passing most definitely is not Tannehill's strong suit.
The bottom line is the Dolphins do have an important decision to make at quarterback this spring and summer, but it deals with Tua Tagovailoa's contract.
And if the Dolphins did decide that White's cap number was too high for their liking, Tannehill shouldn't be the one in consideration to replace him. It would make for a good story line, but that doesn't make a logical move.