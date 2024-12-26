Catching Up with Former Dolphins Linebacker Long
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr.'s journey has gone full circle.
Long was claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Day after he was let go by the Detroit Lions.
This will make it three teams this season for Long, who not only was a starter on the Dolphins defense but played every snap on defense when healthy until he was benched in favor of veteran Anthony Walker Jr.
Long was relegated to special teams duty for two games before he was waived after the Dolphins picked up Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
Long, who signed with the Lions practice squad and then was signed to the active roster, played five games with Detroit with one start. He had seven tackles on defense, including one for loss.
After averaging 14 snaps on defense, Long played only on special teams during the Lions' Week 16 victory against the Chicago Bears.
In Tennessee, where he played before he signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March 2023, Long will be reunited with former Miami teammate Jerome Baker.
Like Long, Baker has had a rough season. He wound up with Tennessee after being traded by the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he had signed in the offseason and has missed time this season because of hamstring and neck injuries.
Among the games Baker missed while he was with Seattle was the Week 3 against the Dolphins.
NOW OFFICIAL WITH CHUBB, FERGUSON
What head coach Mike McDaniel had indicated regarding Bradley Chubb and Blake Ferguson became official Wednesday on the NFL transaction wire.
Per the release, each player's three-week window after being designated to return expired with Chubb remaining on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and Ferguson staying on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.
As a result, each player's 2024 season is over.