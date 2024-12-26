Catching Up with Former Dolphins Linebacker Long

All Dolphins

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. is going back to his old team

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (11) looks to bring down Jacksonville running back Tank Bigsby during the third quarter of the 2024 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr.'s journey has gone full circle.

Long was claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Day after he was let go by the Detroit Lions.

This will make it three teams this season for Long, who not only was a starter on the Dolphins defense but played every snap on defense when healthy until he was benched in favor of veteran Anthony Walker Jr.

Long was relegated to special teams duty for two games before he was waived after the Dolphins picked up Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Long, who signed with the Lions practice squad and then was signed to the active roster, played five games with Detroit with one start. He had seven tackles on defense, including one for loss.

After averaging 14 snaps on defense, Long played only on special teams during the Lions' Week 16 victory against the Chicago Bears.

In Tennessee, where he played before he signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March 2023, Long will be reunited with former Miami teammate Jerome Baker.

Like Long, Baker has had a rough season. He wound up with Tennessee after being traded by the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he had signed in the offseason and has missed time this season because of hamstring and neck injuries.

Among the games Baker missed while he was with Seattle was the Week 3 against the Dolphins.

NOW OFFICIAL WITH CHUBB, FERGUSON

What head coach Mike McDaniel had indicated regarding Bradley Chubb and Blake Ferguson became official Wednesday on the NFL transaction wire.

Per the release, each player's three-week window after being designated to return expired with Chubb remaining on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and Ferguson staying on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

As a result, each player's 2024 season is over.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

