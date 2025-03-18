Catching Up with the AFC East Offseason Moves
The Miami Dolphins have been busy in free agency in terms of the number of players they have signed, but it could be argued they have not reshaped their roster to the same degree as their AFC East opponents.
Well, certainly not as much as the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
And that figured considering those teams won five and four games, respectively, during the 2024 season.
For the Buffalo Bills, the offseason has been more about maintaining as much as possible, again logical considering they've won the division title each of the past five years.
Based purely on personnel, it's impossible to declare anybody but the Patriots the big winners of the offseason in the AFC East — understanding, of course, that winning the offseason means doesn't mean anything come the regular season.
NEW ENGLAND REMAKES ITS ROSTER
The Patriots have been particularly busy on defense, coming up with some of the top free agents available at all three levels.
The big-name additions were former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry and former Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis.
The latest move involved picking up recently released Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury to take over for veteran David Andrews. That was a move that shouldn't be overstated because Bradbudy didn't have a great 2024 season, but the Patriots did need a veteran with starting experience after deciding to move on from Andrews.
Other offensive additions of note include former Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins, who played for the Bills in 2024 and now will be with his fifth time in as many seasons (after Miami, Las Vegas and Atlanta), and quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who will replace former Dolphins backup Jacoby Brissett as the number 2 behind Drake Maye.
With the player additions and new head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots figure to be among the most improved teams in the NFL in 2025.
THE BILLS MAINTAIN ... BUT A PROBLEM ARISES
Buffalo's offseason has been highlighted by the mega extension given to quarterback Josh Allen, but the Bills also added some notables veterans such as Joey Bosa and Josh Palmer.
But Buffalo had an issue come up last week when it was revealed that new defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi both would be facing six-game suspensions for violating the NFL's policy regarding performing-enhancing drugs.
Bills GM Brandon Beane said he was aware that Hoecht, who came over from the Rams, but not aware about Ogunjobi when they signed him after he had been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers (oopsie).
From a Dolphins standpoint, this means facing the Bills in the first six weeks of the 2025 season (seven if there's a bye involved) would be advantageous. For the record, the last time the Dolphins didn't face Buffalo in the first seven weeks was in 2018 when both meetings took place in December.
JETS JUST GETTING STARTED
For the Jets, this first season under new head coach Aaron Glenn will be about creating a culture and identity, and the biggest moves have involved moving on from big-name players who didn't fit into the team's long-term future.
Those players would include Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and linebacker C.J. Mosley, all of whom were released.
More painful was watching starting cornerback D.J. Reed leave as a free agent to sign with the Detroit Lions.
The most noteworthy free agent addition was that of quarterback Justin Fields, the former Chicago Bears first-round pick who spent last season with the Steelers.
But the question remains a week into free agency whether it indeed will be Fields who will start at quarterback for the Jets or veteran Tyrod Taylor, or potentially a rookie.
Because they don't have a potential franchise quarterback in place like the Patriots do with Maye, it's likely going to be a longer road back for the Jets and they shouldn't expect to be contenders in 2025.