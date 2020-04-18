The Dolphins addressed the middle of their offensive line in free agency when they signed former New York Giants first-round pick Ereck Flowers and former New England Patriots center Ted Karras.

Jeremy Brevard-USA Today Sports

Flowers and Karras project as likely starters at left guard and center, respectively, on what figures to be a new-look Dolphins offensive line, but there remains a question mark at right guard.

Among the offensive linemen on the Dolphins roster who could compete for that spot are 2019 third-round Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun, Keaton Sutherland, Danny Isidora and potentially Jesse Davis, who started at right tackle last season after being the starter at right guard.

Another option would be adding somebody fairly early in the 2020 draft, and that's where Michigan center Cesar Ruiz comes in.

Ruiz started all 13 games at center for Michigan each of the past two seasons and he's the highest-rated interior offensive lineman on SI's Big Board, coming in at No. 47 overall.

Projections for Ruiz typically have him falling somewhere in the second round, where the Dolphins have two picks — at No. 39 and No. 56 overall.

This was the NFL.com analysis of Ruiz as a prospect: "Athletic and tenacious with the combination of skills and technique to fit into a variety of blocking schemes on the next level. Ruiz wins early with initial quickness and fast hands into first contact. He works to convert early advantages into wins. He's consistent in securing down-blocks and has the athletic traits to become a second-level factor. He'll give some ground to power rushers and needs help against wide-bodies, but the tape checks out. Ruiz has early starting potential and should develop into a good pro with guard/center flexibility."