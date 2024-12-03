Cornerback Chatter: Injury Updates, Rookie Returns for Workout
With the Miami Dolphins dealing with even more injuries at cornerback, they'll be bringing a promising rookie back for a workout this week.
That rookie is Jason Maitre, who was one of three impressive rookie free agents in training camp but the only one who failed to stick after Storm Duck made the 53-man roster and Isaiah Johnson was signed to the practice squad.
Maitre has had a couple of workouts since the summer, but he remains unsigned.
THE DOLPHINS' INJURIES AT CORNERBACK
The Dolphins have been hit by injuries at cornerback in recent weeks, including losing both Kader Kohou and Cam Smith during the 30-17 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.
Kohou passed a concussion evaluation on the sideline after a collision over the middle in the first quarter, but he didn't return to the game because of a back injury.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday his injury wasn't serious, but he couldn't predict whether Kohou would be ready for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Smith, the team's top pick in the 2023 draft, sustained a shoulder injury late in the second quarter and McDaniel indicated that injury was more severe than what Kohou is experiencing and he classified it as a week-to-week issue.
The Dolphins finished the Green Bay game with three healthy cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Duck and special teams ace Siran Neal — while Ethan Bonner was on the inactive list.
Johnson and Nik Needham are the two players on the practice squad listed as cornerbacks, though Needham spent most of his time in training camp working at safety.
The Dolphins currently don't have an opening on the practice squad, though offensive lineman Jackson Carman could be a candidate to be released considering he's used up his three elevations for the regular season and the only way he could be used again before the playoffs (if the Dolphins get there) would be by signing him to the 53-man roster.