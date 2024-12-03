All Dolphins

Cornerback Chatter: Injury Updates, Rookie Returns for Workout

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to have veteran Kendall Fuller back for the Week 14 game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) works out during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) works out during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Miami Dolphins dealing with even more injuries at cornerback, they'll be bringing a promising rookie back for a workout this week.

That rookie is Jason Maitre, who was one of three impressive rookie free agents in training camp but the only one who failed to stick after Storm Duck made the 53-man roster and Isaiah Johnson was signed to the practice squad.

Maitre has had a couple of workouts since the summer, but he remains unsigned.

THE DOLPHINS' INJURIES AT CORNERBACK

The Dolphins have been hit by injuries at cornerback in recent weeks, including losing both Kader Kohou and Cam Smith during the 30-17 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.

Kohou passed a concussion evaluation on the sideline after a collision over the middle in the first quarter, but he didn't return to the game because of a back injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday his injury wasn't serious, but he couldn't predict whether Kohou would be ready for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Smith, the team's top pick in the 2023 draft, sustained a shoulder injury late in the second quarter and McDaniel indicated that injury was more severe than what Kohou is experiencing and he classified it as a week-to-week issue.

The Dolphins finished the Green Bay game with three healthy cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Duck and special teams ace Siran Neal — while Ethan Bonner was on the inactive list.

Johnson and Nik Needham are the two players on the practice squad listed as cornerbacks, though Needham spent most of his time in training camp working at safety.

The Dolphins currently don't have an opening on the practice squad, though offensive lineman Jackson Carman could be a candidate to be released considering he's used up his three elevations for the regular season and the only way he could be used again before the playoffs (if the Dolphins get there) would be by signing him to the 53-man roster.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News