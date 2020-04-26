AllDolphins
Do Dolphins Have Rookie Free Agent Steal?

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins got busy after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL draft trying to land undrafted free agents, and there's more than one analyst who thinks they landed one of the better ones.

The first rookie free agent whose signing was reported on social media after the draft was defensive tackle Benito Jones from Ole Miss.

Jones was viewed as a good enough prospect this offseason that he was invited to the scouting combine, though he did not necessarily have a great showing there.

Still, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projected him as a fifth-round selection.

"When the tape is on, it's impossible not to notice Jones making things tough for SEC offensive linemen," Zierlein wrote. "He possesses average power at the point of attack but can really be disruptive when he's actively attacking the gaps. He may have issues with contact balance and anchor against NFL double-teams, so scheme fit might matter. He's an even-front shade nose who can step into an early rotational role, but has the potential to become a future starter with adequate rush potential to boot."

Longtime Dallas Cowboys exec Gil Brandt, now an NFL Senior Media Analyst for NFL.com, listed Jones as his No. 1-ranked defensive tackle among undrafted rookies.

And Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today had Jones as one of the eight rookie free agents who "could make a mark in the NFL."

Jones second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019 after leading the Rebels with 10 tackles for loss (including 5.5 sacks) in 12 games (10 starts).

Along with Jones, other rookie free agents reported by agents or their college to have agreed to terms with the Dolphins included:

-- DT Ray Lima, Iowa State

-- OL Donell Stanley, South Carolina

-- WR Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State

-- WR Matt Cole, McKendree University

-- TE Bryce Sterk, Montana State

-- OL Nick Kaltmayer, Kansas State

-- DE Tyshun Render, Middle Tennessee

