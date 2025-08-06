Dissecting the First Dolphins Depth Chart of 2025
With the Miami Dolphins set to open their preseason schedule Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears, we have our first depth chart of the 2025 season.
As we tell everyone every year, coaches produce a depth chart for official consumption only because it's a league requirement at this time of year and also because nothing is etched in stone.
With that in mind, here is what stood out from the Dolphins' first depth chart:
OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
-- There is basically nothing even remotely surprising about the offensive depth chart, including the fact that it's Zach Wilson listed as the second-team quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa, with Quinn Ewers third. There's been a lot of attention thrown in Ewers' direction, but the reality is he's a rookie, and he probably hasn't even been better than Wilson.
-- Veteran free agent acquisition Alexander Mattison has been the most impressive running back at camp outside of De'Von Achane, but it's still no surprise that second-year player Jaylen Wright is listed ahead of him.
-- It's interesting that Liam Eichenberg, who has been on PUP since the start of training camp, is listed as the second-team left guard behind rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea, while Andrew Meyer is listed as the second-team center.
-- This isn't a reflection of how they've performed in camp, but again, it's no surprise that the four rookie free agents — Theo Wease Jr., Andrew Armstrong, Monaray Baldwin and A.J. Henning — stand at the back of the depth chart at wide receiver.
-- Finally, at tight end, again it's no surprise that Darren Waller is the first-team player, with incumbent Julian Hill as the first backup.
DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
-- What jumps out here is the Dolphins listing 12 players on the first team, with Chop Robinson and Bradley Chubb both listed as defensive ends, and Jaelan Phillips listed as the one first-team outside linebacker. The reality is they're all edge defenders.
-- The Dolphins list five defensive backs, with newcomer Mike Hilton listed as the first-team nickel ahead of fellow newcomer Cornell Armstrong.
-- At cornerback, the two players listed first on the depth chart initially are Storm Duck and Kendall Sheffield. It's certainly no surprise with Duck, considering how impressive he's been in camp, as well as the fact that he started three games for the Dolphins last season.
-- There's a free-for-all at safety these days with Ashtyn Davis sidelined by a foot or ankle injury (he's in a walking boot), but it's interesting that he's the one listed on the first team alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick and not fellow free agent pick-up Ifeatu Melifonwu.
-- The Dolphins list only two starting defensive tackles, even though they'll use three many times, and not surprisingly, it's the two returning starters on the first team, Zach Sieler and Benito Jones, and not rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant. That's just how initial depth charts go: veterans and incumbents get the respect initially.
-- In that vein, it is interesting to note that Grant and rookie fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips are listed ahead of veterans Matthew Butler and Matt Dickerson, with rookie seventh-round Zeek Biggers behind the latter two.
-- Lastly, we turn to special teams, where what stands out is that the Dolphins used the "OR" designation at punter, not wanting to make a distinction between incumbent Jake Bailey and newcomer Ryan Stonehouse.
-- As expected, Malik Washington is the first-team punt and kickoff returner, but it's notable that the next two listed at punt returner are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
DOLPHINS DEPTH CHART FOR PRESEASON OPENER
OFFENSE
WR Tyreek Hill, Malik Washington, Erik Ezukanma, Tahj Washington, Theo Wease Jr., A.J. Henning
LT Patrick Paul, Larry Borom, Jalen McKenzie, Germain Ifedi
LG Jonah Savaiinaea, Liam Eichenberg, Jackson Carman, Josh Priebe
C Aaron Brewer, Andrew Meyer, Addison West
RG James Daniels, Daniel Brunskill, Braeden Daniels
RT Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos
TE Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci, Chris Myarick
FB Alec Ingold
RB De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison, Ollie Gordon II
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers
WR Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge, Tarik Black, Andrew Armstrong, Monaray Baldwin
DEFENSE
DE Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Derrick McLendon
DT Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Matthew Butler, Ben Stille
DT Benito Jones, Jordan Phillips, Matt Dickerson, Zeek Biggers
DE Bradley Chubb, Grayson Murphy, Alex Huntley
LB Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Eugene Asante, Dequan Jackson
LB Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay Jr., Channing Tindall
OLB Jaelan Phillips, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode
CB Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, Jason Marshall Jr.
CB Kendall Sheffield, Jack Jones, Cam Smith, B.J. Adams
S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr., John Saunders Jr.
S Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Patrick McMorris, Jordan Colbert
NB Mike Hilton, Cornell Armstrong, Isaiah Johnson, Ethan Robinson
SPECIALISTS
K Jason Sanders
P Jake Bailey OR Ryan Stonehouse
H Jake Bailey OR Ryan Stonehouse
LS Joe Cardona
KR Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Alexander Mattison, Jaylen Wright
PR Malik Washington, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle