Dodson Award Further Validation for Dolphins Move
However anyone wishes to look at the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season, it's clear they succeeded in upgrading the linebacker position, both before and during the season.
The latest validation came Tuesday when Tyrel Dodson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 20-3 victory against the Cleveland Browns. In that game, Dodson led the Dolphins with 15 tackles, one interception and one quarterback hit. The pick came at midfield late in the second quarter.
Dodson's award marked the second consecutive week and third time in four weeks the Dolphins had a player honored by the NFL. Zach Sieler was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the New York Jets in Week 14 and Jason Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in the Week 16 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
THE DOLPHINS LINEBACKER UPGRADES
Dodson started the game against Cleveland because of an injury to veteran Anthony Walker Jr., his second start since he was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks two months ago.
Dodson essentially was brought in to replace veteran David Long Jr. after Long was demoted from the starting lineup, completing the overhaul at linebacker that began in the offseason.
The Dolphins' three main linebackers now are Dodson, Jordyn Brooks and Walker, and the team is on much more solid ground than last year with Long and Jerome Baker, who has gone through an injury-plagued 2024 season with both the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
Brooks was brought in as a one-for-one replacement for Baker, and he's undeniably been one of the team's best players this season.
Walker was added for supplemental depth but become a starter midway through the season when Long struggled.
Dodson was icing on the cake, and he stepped up big time in Walker's absence with his performance against Cleveland.
The question now is whether how long the Dolphins are going to be keeping this linebacker trio because both Walker and Dodson are scheduled to become free agent in the offseason.
At this point, a good case could be made for the Dolphins to re-sign both of them to keep the Brooks-Walker-Dodson trio together.
At the very least, the Dolphins are in much better shape at this position now than they were at this time last year.
In fact, it's difficult to find a position, other than tight end, where the Dolphins have had a bigger upgrade.