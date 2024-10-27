Dol-Fans Voice Opinions On Social Media
Fans of the Miami Dolphins took to social media Sunday afternoon to voice their opinions on the team's performance in its 28-27 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Naturally, as comes with a loss, many comments could not be published as this is a family-friendly site — the more PG-rated comments mentioned Tua.
After the game, @SalTumbarelloMD shared his thinking.
Until Tua, McDaniel, and Grier are all gone this team will never be a serious contender...can't convince me otherwise.- @SalTumbarelloMD
To be fair, it's hard to place all the blame for the Dolphins' failures on Tagovailoa, especially since he missed the last four games while on injured reserve. Objectively, Tagovailoa did not play a bad game, finishing 28-of-38 for 234 yards and one touchdown.
Dol-Fans were generous in sharing their displeasure franchise-wide. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was tagged with the loss by @SameOldDolphins.
The Miami Dolphins are a bad football team and the rot starts at the head. No, not Chris Grier. It starts with the man who employs him: Stephen Ross.- @SameOldDolphins
A comment from @putter1013 mentioned the playoffs. Yes, with the team sitting at 2-5. The social media user said Grier and McDaniel should be house-cleaned if Miami does not make the playoffs this winter.
@MiamiDolphins if you don't make the playoffs Grier & McDaniel better BOTH BE GONE!!! Period, end of story! The fact they thought this OL was good enough & ignoring the backup quarterback situation is enough to show incompetence! Not to mention McDaniel can't manage a game or call plays.- @putter1013
To the offensive line's credit, the Dolphins did not yield a sack on Sunday afternoon. They also helped promote a ground attack, which led to 150 rushing yards on 25 carries.
Aaron Brewer did not go without fan criticism, either. @frankferrerjr let his frustrations on the center out on X (Twitter).
Loss is on Aaron Brewer and the defense if you are pointing fingers. Defense played their worst game of the season.- @frankferrerjr
@Kbreeze20 also took the opportunity to blame Brewer and Tagovailoa for the snap.
Dolphins losing that game is full blame on the safety. Tua and Aaron Brewer both at fault.- @Kbreeze20